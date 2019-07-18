App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab & Sind Bank drops 6% after reporting Bhushan Power & Steel fraud

At present, Bhushan Power case is at NCLT which is in advance stage and the bank expects good recovery in the account

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab & Sind Bank shares fell 6 percent intraday on July 18 after reporting fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel to Reserve Bank of India.

"On the basis of Forensic Audit Investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against Bhushan Power & Steel and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 238.30 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI," the lender said in its BSE filing.

In the accounts of the company (BPSL), Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 189.35 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms, it added.

Close

Punjab & Sind Bank further said the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks.

At present, the case is at NCLT which is in advance stage and the bank expects a good recovery in the account.

Earlier this month, Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank had also reported fraud of Rs 3,800 crore and Rs 1,775 crore, respectively.

The stock was quoting at Rs 24.85, down Rs 0.95, or 3.68 percent on the BSE at 1042 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Punjab & Sind Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.