you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab Alkalies jumps 2% as company turns profitable in Q1

The company has reported net profit at Rs 27.8 crore against loss of Rs 3.1 crore in a year ago period. Revenue rose 61.8 percent at Rs 101.3 crore versus Rs 62.6 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals rose 2 percent intraday Tuesday as company turned profitable in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company had posted net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in Q4FY18.

There were pending buy orders of 172,686 shares, with no sellers available.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 68.75 and 52-week low Rs 15 on 03 July, 2018 and 24 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.36 percent below its 52-week high and 320 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:34 hrs Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 63, up Rs 1.20, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 02:43 pm

