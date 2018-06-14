App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punj Lloyd stock slips 11% after ICICI Bank drags company to NCLT

The bank has pleaded to initiate proceedings under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punj Lloyd share price fell 11 percent intraday on Thursday after CNBC-TV18 reports said ICICI Bank has dragged the company to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The bank has pleaded to initiate proceedings under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The NCLT has agreed to hear bank's plea against Punj Lloyd and issued notice related to the matter.

The NCLT will hear bank's plea on July 24.

The country's largest private sector lender has claimed outstanding dues of Rs 852 crore for seeking insolvency proceedings against Punj Lloyd.

At 12:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 15.20, down Rs 1.50, or 8.98 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 12:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NCLT #Punj Lloyd

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.