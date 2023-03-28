 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pump & Dump case: Tribunal partly allows Arshad Warsi's appeal against Sebi ban

Shivam Shukla
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Participants in the pump-and-dump scheme can now appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has partly allowed Arshad Warsi’s appeal against a ban slapped by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Let's take a look at the case and the options left for the actor and other co-appellants if they aspire to appeal against the order of Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)

What is the case about?

Upon receipt of credible information regarding stock manipulation and dumping, a whole-time member (WTM) of Sebi passed an ex-parte ad-interim order on March 2 against 31 noticees who were served the notice. The WTM issued a slew of directions, asking them to deposit the unlawful gains in an escrow account in a nationalised bank, and directed the bank to freeze all debits till such time an escrow account is opened and the amount transferred to it.