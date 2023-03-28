Pump & Dump case: Tribunal partly allows Arshad Warsi's appeal against Sebi ban

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has partly allowed Arshad Warsi’s appeal against a ban slapped by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Let's take a look at the case and the options left for the actor and other co-appellants if they aspire to appeal against the order of Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)

What is the case about?

Upon receipt of credible information regarding stock manipulation and dumping, a whole-time member (WTM) of Sebi passed an ex-parte ad-interim order on March 2 against 31 noticees who were served the notice. The WTM issued a slew of directions, asking them to deposit the unlawful gains in an escrow account in a nationalised bank, and directed the bank to freeze all debits till such time an escrow account is opened and the amount transferred to it.

The WTM also directed the depositories to suspend all debits and restrained the noticees from disposing of or alienating any assets or property. The noticees were directed to provide full inventory of all the assets or investments held in their names, jointly and severally, whether movable or immovable, including details of all bank accounts, demat accounts, mutual fund investments, etc.

Of the 31 individuals, four filed two appeals questioning the validity and legality of the ex-parte ad-interim order. Arshad H Warsi, Maria Goretti Warsi, and Iqbal Hussain Warsi filed the first appeal, and Aahuti Rasik Mistry filed the second appeal challenging the Sebi order.

The ex-parte ad-interim order has been issued under Sections 11(1), 11(4) and 11B of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, upon prima facie evidence of violation of Section 12A of the Act read with Regulations 3 and 4 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003. Also, the appeal filed by the four individuals was disposed of by SAT, Mumbai, on March 27. The date of hearing was March 17.

Interesting facts about the case

The appellant Arshad Hussain Warsi, Maria Goretti Warsi and Iqbal Hussain Warsi invested a sum of Rs 1,17,99,684 for purchase of shares on and around July 13, 2022. The shares were purchased from Jatin Manubhai Shah, Daivik Jatin Shah, Heli Jatin Shah and Angad Ishwarlal Rathod, who are noticees in the impugned order and are depicted as volume creators.

The appellants sold most of the shares on August 3, 2022 and August 5, 2022 for a total consideration of Rs 1,94,34,412, and thereby made a profit of Rs 76,34,728. Similarly, Aahuti R Mistry brought 10 lakh shares and sold the same during Patch 1, which was from April 27, 2022 to July 14, 2022, according to the investigation report.

Sebi was informed about price manipulation and offloading of shares in a scrip known as Sadhna. The regulator was also informed about several YouTube channels that were spreading fake information on stocks and luring innocent investors. The channels named in the order are ‘The Advisor’ and ‘Moneywise’.

Sebi officials came to the conclusion that various noticees collectively helped to create trading volumes and interest in the scrip and spread false and misleading YouTube videos, inducing unsuspecting investors to buy the scrip of Sadhna at elevated prices, thereby, prima facie violating the provisions of the PFUTP Regulations. As a result, SEBI banned several individuals involved in the pump-and-dump scheme from participating in the capital markets, and also froze some bank accounts relating to transactions associated with the pump-and-dump activity for more details on the issue Securities Appellate Tribunal order can be referred.

SAT, Mumbai’s decision in the case as discussed in the order

While referring to past SC decisions and observations, SAT made the following observations in its order on March 27, 2023.

(a) Directions contained in the impugned order against the appellants Arshad Warsi, Maria Warsi and Iqbal Warsi in appeal number 284, are set aside with the following directions:

(i) The appellants are restrained from trading in the scrip of Sadhna during the pendency of the investigation This means that till proceedings are on in the case, no appellant can trade in the shares of Sadhna.

(ii) The appellants shall deposit 50 percent of the alleged unlawful gains in an escrow account with a scheduled commercial bank within 15 days from the date of the order. For the balance amount, the appellants shall give an undertaking within the same period of 15 days that they will deposit the balance amount within 30 days from the date of the final order, if any, passed by the WTM i.e. Sebi.

(iii) This amount shall be kept in an interest-bearing escrow account and a lien created in favour of Sebi.

(iv) Directions (i), (ii), and (iii) would continue to operate during the investigation.

(v) The appeal is partly allowed.

(b) In Appeal No. 285 pertaining to Aahuti Rasik Mistry, the impugned order i.e. the earlier Sebi order, which has been challenged in so far as it relates to the said appellant, is quashed. The appeal is allowed. The Tribunal however, restrained the appellant from dealing in the scrip of Sadhna during the pendency of the investigations.

(c) The Tribunal also directed Sebi to complete the investigation within six months and initiate appropriate proceedings, if any, against the appellants. If the investigations remain incomplete and no proceedings are initiated, it will be open to the appellants to apply for modification of the SAT order.

(d) Any observation or findings given in this order is only tentative in nature and will not affect the investigation. Further, neither party will rely upon any observation / finding in any proceedings before any authority i.e. in the circumstances of the case, parties shall bear their own costs.

What are the remedies available to Arshad Warsi and his co appellants if they desire to appeal against the SAT Mumbai order?

The appellants can move the Supreme Court under Section 15Z of the Sebi Act, if they aren’t satisfied with the SAT order.

“Any person aggrieved by any decision or order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal may file an appeal to the Supreme Court within 60 days from the date of communication of the decision or order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal to him on any question of law arising out of such order: Provided that the Supreme Court may, if it is satisfied that the applicant was prevented by sufficient cause from filing the appeal within the said period, allow it to be filed within a further period not exceeding 60 days,” says Section 15Z of the Sebi Act.