Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Pullback likely to continue in Bank Nifty; deploy Bear Put Spread to hedge downside'

Bear Put spread is a moderately bearish strategy apt for trading limited downside pullbacks

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shubham Agarwal

After registering stellar gains in the truncated week, Nifty50 managed to hold on to the grounds already made. Benchmark indices witnessed a bit of a pullback towards the end of the week where both Nifty and Bank Nifty erased almost 2 percent from their respective weekly highs.

Futures activity in Nifty was rather moderate as in rising sessions there was not a lot of influx of Longs but more importantly, the pullback from the highs did not attract a lot of unwinding either.

However, in BankNifty we did see almost 9 percent drop in Open Interest (OI) on account of long unwinding. Despite this unwinding, many PSU Banks managed to carry forward Longs, but many heavyweight private banking names like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank witnessed unwinding of longs.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

Auto stocks saw some short positions led by TVS Motors and Maruti Suzuki. Another dampener came in from OMCs where IOC added shorts especially in the last two sessions of the week each day in excess of 10 percent.

For India VIX, it was the second week in a row of increment. This time it was just a quarter point. Such a development amid a rise in the underlying index indicates that this rise in India VIX could be attributed to rise in the magnitude of move i.e. 6 percent for the month of March and hence can be overlooked.

Open Interest Put Call Ratio held on to a seemingly over-optimistic level of close to 1.8 but the pullback is seen in the last session in Nifty attracted a lot of call writing ahead of an ultimate weekend of March series moderating the OICPR to 1.59.

Bank Nifty OICPR, on the other hand, remains more tilted towards Calls possibly due to the fear of unwinding led pullback in the final week of expiry after 10 percent uptick in Bank Nifty for this month so far.

Dissecting the Options open interest for Nifty we did have Call writing in the Nifty Options as well; however, most of it remained confined to the strikes above 11,600, which is the heaviest Call strike as of now.

On the Put side though weekly build up remained intact in strikes 11,200-11,500. While the heaviest Put is distant at 11,000. The congestion in 11,400-11,200 indicates an expectation of halt in case of a pullback in this range.

At this juncture looking at the data and proportionately louder reaction to the weekend pull back, Bank Nifty seems to build an expectation of a pullback to continue.

Especially heaviest Put of 29,500 being in such a close proximity, even a slight amount of nervousness could push the index towards next expected halt around 29,000.

Relatively higher index futures long unwinding in Bank Nifty and constituents wide long unwinding along with a weak OIPCR creates an expectation of a pullback, hence holding on to individual longs makes sense with an index hedge in place alongside it via a Bear Put spread.

Bear Put spread is a moderately bearish strategy apt for trading limited downside pullbacks. It is executed by going long on 1 lot at the money Put and simultaneously going short on an out of the money, lower strike Put.

Here expectation of a moderate pull back from a rise is capitalised via funding from the premium of a Short position in lower Put.

image (2)

image (3)

image (4)

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 10:16 am

tags #markets #Technicals

