Pullback likely as sentiment turns extremely bearish. These 19 stocks are bargain buys now

The market seems to have seen extreme bearishness after the recent fall way below even its March lows, indicating the Nifty50 index moved near the oversold territory, experts said. A rising concern over inflation and fears of a recession because of rapid tightening of monetary policies weighed on the sentiment. The March 2022 low was 15,671.

The Nifty50 plunged nearly 18 percent from its record high of 18,604 on June 19 last year, to 15,183 levels on June 17 this year. Even from its June high (current month), it lost nearly 10 percent, followed by recent recovery of 3.4 percent from 15,183.

ICICI Direct highlighted four factors that clearly indicated that we are in an oversold territory, indicating more than 9 percent recovery from the recent lows.

Only around 15 percent stocks traded above 200 day moving average in the recent fall, which means around 85 percent stocks fell below 200 DMAs, which clearly signifies extreme pessimism in the market.

Technical experts usually believe that 200 DMA is a strong support to the stock in case of major downtrend. Healthy stocks never trade below 200 DMA for longer period and this time around 85 percent stocks in Nifty500 went below their 200 DMAs.

"The reading of percentage of stocks above 200 DMA below 15 signifies extreme pessimism in the markets that eventually leads to a technical pullback to the tune of minimum 10 percent in subsequent three months," ICICI Direct said.

After a correction of 18 percent from record high, the brokerage feels the Nifty50 has approached oversold reading on weekly momentum oscillator. "The weekly relative strength index (RSI) has approached lowest level (placed at 35) since May 2020." It has fallen from 80 levels seen in September last year, on weekly basis.

Historically, reading of 35 on weekly RSI has produced decent pullback. Hence, the brokerage expects this rhythm to maintain in coming months.

On the weekly charts, the sentiment indicators RSI already showed uptick and Stochastic is on the verge of positive crossover, while the RSI remained in an upward trajectory during the week and Stochastic already gave positive crossover on the daily scale.

The India VIX and crude oil prices have cooled off from recent swing high. Indian equities have an inverse correlation with the India VIX. This provides impetus for acceleration of ongoing pullback, said ICICI Direct.

The India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, fell from 28 levels to around 20 levels in little more than week's time, while recession fears pulled down oil prices from around $124 a barrel levels to around $111 levels now during the month.

India continues to relatively outperform emerging market (EM) basket even in ongoing corrective phase despite significant selling by FIIs. Over past one year while MSCI EM index has corrected over 40 percent from highs, India has relatively outperformed as benchmark corrected only 18 percent, said ICICI Direct.

FIIs have sold nearly Rs 4 trillion worth of shares since October 2021 due to policy tightening by central banks, geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns and recession fears.

On the broader market front, in three instances over the past decade, intermediate correction in the Nifty Midcap, Small cap indices have been to the tune of 28 percent and 40 percent, respectively. At present, both indices have corrected 25 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

Therefore, any further correction is likely to be short-lived in the oversold territory and would set the stage for a technical pullback in coming weeks, the brokerage believes.

The research house expects the Nifty50 to gradually resolve higher and extend pullback towards the 16,600 region in the coming months wherein strong support is placed in the vicinity of 14,800-14,600 zone. "We expect to hold that support levels as it is 80 percent retracement of CY21 rally (13,596-18,604), at 14,600." Nifty's 200 days exponential moving average is 16,600 levels.

Dips should be utilised to construct a portfolio by accumulating quality stocks in a staggered manner, it advised.

ICICI Direct feels SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, L&T Infotech, HCL Technologies, Coforge, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, ITC, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer, Havells India, Jubilant Foodworks, and Astral Poly are bargain buys now.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.