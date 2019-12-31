App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PTC India Financial share price gains 3% on Rs 500cr loan from BOI

The loan will be used for lending to infrastructure projects and other operational requirements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of PTC India Financial Services rallied 3 percent intraday on December 31 after getting a sanction for fresh long term loan.

The infrastructure finance company received fresh sanction of Rs 500 crore from Bank of India.

The loan was at an interest rate of 8.50 percent per annum for a period of 10 years.

Close

The loan will be used for lending to infrastructure projects and other operational requirements.

The stock was quoting at Rs 13.21, up Rs 0.17, or 1.30 percent on the BSE at 1026 hour IST.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PTC India Financial Services

