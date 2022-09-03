PSUs may repeat historic returns of 2001-2011 bull market: ICICI Pru MF’s Mittul Kalawadia

India’s listed public sector undertaking could be able to emulate the blockbuster rally seen in 2001-2011 if the impending capital expenditure cycle in the country is sizeable, Mittul Kalawadia, senior fund manager at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“On the other hand, if it is more of a middle-of-the-path growth story then the extent of outperformance could be lower than the previous upcycle,” Kalawadia said.

Kalawadia, who will steer ICICI Prudential MF’s recently launched PSU Equity Fund, believes that PSUs are entering a new phase of outperformance after a decade of weak returns that has turned the market against them.

“The consensus view on PSUs has been largely negative owing to sharp underperformance seen in this space over the past 4-5 years,” the fund manager said.

Kalwadia is hoping to pick up gems in the PSU space early in the economic cycle to ensure maximum benefit and believes the space can again be part of investors’ long-term portfolio.

Following are the edited excerpts:

PSU stocks have got a bad reputation over the past decade or so, especially, in terms of capital appreciation. What would you say to a potential investor to change his mind?

The consensus view on PSUs has been largely negative owing to sharp underperformance seen in this space over the past 4-5 years. But if one were to consider the period between 2001 to 2011, the PSU index outperformed the broader market meaningfully. The PSU index gained by 11x as compared to the 5.7x seen in the Nifty 50. We believe any sector should be evaluated basis the intrinsic value it offers. In near term, sentiment could impact intrinsic value, but over larger timeframes sentiment has no bearing on intrinsic value as price would eventually catch up. Given the attractive valuation at which PSU companies with strong fundamentals are available, PSUs make for good long-term investment.

Would you expect the so-called ‘PSU discount’ in the market to evaporate or narrow down going ahead?

Given that the gap between current price and intrinsic value of many of the PSU names is high, we believe investors stand to make meaningful gains as the business cycle is improving in many of the sectors in which PSUs are dominant players. In the current times, PSUs are available at a discount to their private sector peers owing to the apprehensions surrounding their execution proficiency. However, as the business cycle turns, it is very likely many of the PSU companies could gain some of its lost ground.

Is the approach to evaluate a PSU company different from a private sector company?

Whether private or public sector companies, when evaluating business fundamentals, there are some common evaluation parameters such as business model and outlook, management evaluation and valuation. In case of a PSU, evaluating the management is relatively more important as external influences can drive company’s capital allocation decision making. This is a worrisome development for minority investors. On the other hand, a good management ensures that there is a fair balance between all the stakeholders. Apart from these, policymaking is another aspect to be mindful about in PSUs.

When it comes to PSUs, divestment has been a major theme. However, market has generally seen disappointments on this front. Are you optimistic on the divestment policy?

The government has thus far successfully divested several companies over the past few years through CPSE ETF and BHARAT 22 ETF. Several investors tend to worry about the increase in supply of shares of these companies, but what one needs to remember is that if the business fundamentals are strong, stock price would eventually recover. So, one should use such times as buying opportunities. The other path to divesting is through the privatisation route. We believe, going forward, government will come up with policies through which they can sell assets in a smooth manner. Once this framework is developed we could see this play out across different sectors. The first few such transactions may be challenging but over time, the process will smoothen out the path forward.

Which are the sectors within the PSU space that excite you the most after June quarter earnings?

PSU banks and power are two exciting pockets where we believe business cycle has bottomed out and is now progressing towards an upcycle. In case of PSU banks, the peak of the bad loan cycle is behind us and we believe a cycle similar to that of early 2000s is likely to play out again wherein business cycle of the banks improved as the economy gathered momentum. Also, rising interest rates will be a good tailwind as lending rates will improve, giving boost to the margin.

In case of power sector, 2001 to 2013 was a period known for power deficit. But from 2014/15, the situation eased out and has been hovering around at relatively lower levels for a long time. Now, this trend is getting reversed and there is a case for incrementally higher power deficit given the under investment in setting up new capacity. As the deficit between power demand and power supply widens, the sector’s profitability stands to improve over the next two to three years. When it comes to valuation of power companies, many players in this space is available at a steep discount compared to previous peak cycles.

Between 2001 and 2011, the PSU index generated twice the returns of Nifty 50. Would you expect the upcoming decade to give similar outperformance or even better?

Our experience at ICICI Prudential has taught us that sector allocation should be done at a time when the investor sentiment is low, valuations are attractive and business cycle is closer to the bottom. If the upcoming capex cycle is sizeable leading to good credit demand, then this cycle could be similar to the 2001-2011 period for PSUs. On the other hand, if it is more of a middle-of-the-path growth story then the extent of outperformance could be lower than the previous upcycle.

