PSU banks on buyers' radar after report of likely capital infusion of Rs 47,000 cr

Public sector banks saw buying interest on Wednesday after a media report said the government may infuse over Rs 47,000 crore in 12 PSBs in next tranche of recapitalisation in FY19.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government is expected to issue next tranche of PSB recapitalisation bonds very soon.

Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, United Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank, Andhra Bank and Punjab National Bank are 12 banks that may receive infusion of capital, sources added.

The report said the recapitalisation will strengthen banks further and help them to maintain regulatory capital. Recapitalisation will help better equipped, better performing PSBs to come out of PCA (Prompt Correction Action), it added.

Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank are likely to be next candidates for exit from PCA.

Sources said PSBs, which have not yet breached PCA thresholds or exited PCA, will receive recapitalisation money. Recapitalisation will help banks like PNB from staying out of PCA, sources added.

Meanwhile, a report by the Financial Express said 19 large-and mid-sized public sector banks (PSBs) have written off loans worth Rs 41,000 crore in the December quarter of FY19, up 34 percent year-on-year.

In the September quarter of FY19, these banks wrote off loans worth Rs 33,259 crore, up 24 percent YoY, indicating a gathering of pace in the write-off exercise to reduce their non-performing assets (NPAs).