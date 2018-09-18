PSU banks correct sharply after govt announces merger of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and BoB

The government announced another step toward reform of PSU banks on Monday with merger of three PSBs Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank but that seems to have not received well by the market on Tuesday.

All stocks under Nifty PSU Bank index are under pressure and index itself fell 2.8 percent intraday.

Bank of Baroda, which has been downgraded by brokerage houses after merger announcement, corrected upto 14 percent intraday, followed by Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, PNB and Andhra Bank which declined between 2-5 percent.

SBI, Oriental Bank and IDBI Bank dropped over a percent but Dena Bank was locked at 20 percent upper circuit and Vijaya Bank gained more than 10 percent intraday.

Amalgamation was proposed by Alternative Mechanism (AM) creating third largest bank with credit market share of 6.8 percent and deposit market share of 7.3 percent based on June quarter 2018 data.

The much talked about consolidation in PSBs seems to be finally on its way which will help improve credit delivery and stem market share loss, improve operating efficiencies, resolve capital issues and help expedite decisions on resolving bad assets.

Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist and Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services said this amalgamation is an attempt to show that there is some serious attempt by the government to resurrect the ailing PSU banks.

"Attractive consolidation options are extremely scarce down the road (unlike this one) which will still lead to weakened combined entities requiring higher capital injections, higher provisioning and strong management in place to handle mergers. Hence, we still remain cautious on PSBs with preference tilted towards SBI," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

It further said, "Outlook on BOB turns cautious as the turnaround will take much longer time, but as the impact on financials is limited and attractive valuations at 0.8x, hence we retain Accumulate."

The government took two years to announce big merger after SBI and its associates’ merger. The reason for which could be that government was waiting for (i) ending of bad credit cycle and commencement of NPA recovery majorly through the NCLT route (ii) At par bad asset recognition within peer set through AQR (iii) high provisioning cover to avoid higher potential haircuts and be ready for IND-AS transitioning in FY19 and (iv) creating lower number of banks in consortium as credit cycle picking up, among others, Prabhudas Lilladher said.

It is still unclear what the merged entity will be, while swap ratios are also yet to be announced as respective board will approve the proposal.

While mergers are long awaited imperative, Sinha thinks the plan lacks solidity unless there is a serious quantification of capital impairment. Also one needs to know what is the clear Tier 1 capital, haircuts and what is the government’s commitment toward further capital infusion; these are vital information that is still awaited.

The research house said the merged entity will have several challenges & concerns - (i) First key challenge will be management of employees where BOB has been hiring professionals from outside the organisation and will have to revamp again (ii) Asset quality recognition could likely be possibility as seen in past mergers and (iii) management at the helm of affairs to manage the merger as Jayakumar's retirement is around the corner.

But there are some key positives for merged entity including likely steady asset quality ratios post-merger, unlikely compromise on capital position for the merged entity, expected improvement in market share etc.

Prabhudas Lilladher feels the government will likely not hurry on further consolidation in PSBs and will await outcomes from current merger of BOB/Vijaya/Dena and IDBI's sale to LIC, while in mean time provide capital injections to weaker banks and closely watch bad asset recovery.