PSU banks continue upward momentum, Union Bank biggest gainer

Public sector bank stocks continued their upward momentum as the Nifty PSU bank index soared more than 4 percent intraday on October 30. Nifty Bank index was trading above 25,000, up 0.2 percent.

The Nifty PSU bank index had outperformed the other indices and ended with an 8 percent gain on October 29. The Nifty Bank index had also closed with more than 2 percent gain.

The reduction in bad loans has encouraged the investors to buy the banking stocks. Many banks which have released their Q2 earnings reported fall in bad loans.

ICICI Bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) came down at 8.54 percent against 8.81 percent.

Union Bank of India also registered a fall in its Q2 gross NPA at 15.74 percent versus 16 percent, while net NPA was down at 8.42 percent versus 8.70 percent, QoQ.

Vijaya Bank’s Q2 gross NPA was down at 5.86 percent versus 6.19 percent, and net NPA down was at 3.81 percent against 4.1 percent, QoQ.