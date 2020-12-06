PSU Banks Can Outperform As Valuation-Wise They Are Cheaper Than Private Banks: Geojit Financial

Market's trading pattern started on a strong note in December, raising the benchmarks to a fresh high, supported by good economic data like domestic GDP and Manufacturing PMI. Till date, it is an extension to the best monthly performance of November, where main indices were up by more than 10 percent each and midcaps by 15 percent.

The market was largely led by influx of FII funds post the US presidential election outcome, expected arrival of vaccine and rising economic data. Markets across the globe, too, started well this month, expecting extension of November's record-breaking gains along with strengthening hopes of coronavirus vaccine. US and Europe plans to introduce inoculation soon.

In this good start, it is noticed that Indian banking stocks are taking a halt. It is not participating much, in anticipation of Supreme Court hearing on moratorium, HDFC Bank & SBI system outages and the MPC meeting.

Well, the uncertainty towards moratorium is vanishing especially regarding small loans while for big ones they will have to go for restructuring plans, as required. Regarding the system outages, it can have an impact on the new business of the banks till RBI lifts the ban.

Monetary Policy was in-line with expectation, maintaining its accommodative stance with no change in rate, given heightened inflation in consecutive months. Positively, RBI ensured ample liquidity support on a timely basis in the form of open market operation, TLTRO and reverse repo. The decision to keep policy rates unchanged and maintaining accommodative stance for the current and upcoming year was well taken by the market.

Banks had rallied well in the recent past due to cheap valuations. The rally was also triggered because many concerns like weakening asset quality, moratorium problem & low credit growth reduced as the economy opened. Finance sector reported better operational performance in Q2FY21, and better credit growth is expected in 2021.

The biggest challenge was bad loans, for which the outlook is getting better with regulatory support from RBI & Government. Still, NPA level is expected to be high for the next 1-2 years. Due to standstill benefits from RBI, banks didn't recognize further slippages in Q2FY21, and in next 2-3 quarters NPA can rise. After the recent rally, banks are not as cheap and consolidation may happen in the short term, however, on a medium to long-term basis, it is still a good buy.

Banks have significantly strengthened their capital during the last few months which is expected to aid further growth in the business. Importantly, in the near-term, we feel that PSU Banks can outperform as price and valuation wise they are still much cheaper than private banks and they have not yet participated in the rally of market and banking industry. In the last three months, private banks are up by 30 percent while PSU banks (Nifty PSU Bank index) is even less than halve. On a valuation basis, Price to Book Value of PSU Banks is at 0.4x compared to 2x of NiftyBank Index.

Overall, for the market, there are concerns that whether the super rally of November can be sustained in December. Well, it is a bit early to state that, as the start to the month has been good, inflows are still pouring at a good rate and economic environment is getting better. But, what we can notice is that largecaps are mildly underperforming compared to the broad market.

When we look at the performance of the high quality mid & small caps we can see that they were equally matched with the trend of the market, since the rally started. Today, the next set of mid, small and microcaps are more buoyant today. There were huge gaps between the pricing of blue-chip stocks and such stocks of Mid, Small, Micro and Cyclical categories.

They are in limelight today as the late comers and can continue their performance in the short-term. Today, what we are seeing is the lag effect on the rest of the mid and small caps which did not perform in-line with the market during the rally.

On a broad sense, we can expect the overall momentum to continue even in the next year of 2021. We foresee that, next year too will be good for the market, including mid & small caps to outperform. This will be driven by more supportive liquidity with Fiscal & Monetary stimulus. And at the same time, economy is expected to be further opened leading to corporate earnings growth, bringing the twin effect of liquidity and earnings growth, which is very positive for stock market.

What we can expect is that we can have a consolidation in the short-term as seen by the fading performance of largecaps today. A lot of the benefits are factored in, due to sudden bounce of liquidity and it may slowdown in the coming period, to wait and know the real plan of vaccination and stimulus plans of 2021.

What retail investors should do today, is to use the strategy of accumulation in direct equity (start with a small amount and buy deep during dips), invest in IPOs, as good companies are coming forward for listing, and SIPs in mutual funds.

Sector focus is also required, for which develop a portfolio with high mix in Pharma, Chemicals, IT and Private Banks. For a short-term investor, they should start to consider book-profit in cases at least where returns are decent, which is visible in largecaps today.

Gold should also have a decent mix in your portfolio and have an open mind to add opportunities like exporting companies in good products and segments. We believe that small and micro-cap stocks will maintain optimism in the near term, with rising shift of funds towards mid and small caps, led by lag effect. In that timing of exit is going to be very important, trade safely with a strategy.

(Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.)

