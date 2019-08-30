PSU Bank Mergers | The more things change…

Ravi Krishnan

An hour before India’s economic growth for the June quarter was announced, the finance minister announced the consolidation of 10 state-owned banks into 4. The merger of these banks comes at a time when the government is trying to revive animal spirits and stoke demand by encouraging a borrowing spree. The measures announced last week on August 23, especially those pertaining to the financial sector, also showed consistency in that thinking. With the RBI terming this a broad-based cyclical slowdown, countercyclical measures include increasing credit disbursements.

But how will banks do this in a responsible way – i.e. without another bad loan pile-up – when management bandwidth is going to be consumed with the merger? Remember that Bank of Baroda chief P S Jayakumar, who was overseeing the amalgamation of his bank with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, once said it would take 12 months for the merged entity to stabilise. As it is, banks are risk averse and not lending despite the system being flush with liquidity.

It is not as if cultures of the merged banks are similar except for say, the Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank tie-up. The cultures of say, a PNB and United Bank from the west and east of India, respectively, are quite different. Indeed as Jayakumar has pointed out, “There are three top reasons for the failure of any merger, one of them is the way HR gets integrated.”

Here, the question needs to be asked, why is the Centre pushing through this shotgun marriages? Shouldn’t it be the prerogative of the banks’ boards to decide the merger strategy? The question is moot since PSU bank boards seem to be independent only in name.

In the FM’s presentation, it was shown that the BoB’s performance had improved after the merger. But it's not that BoB alone has improved--banks in general are slowly climbing out of the abyss created by large NPAs. On a year-on-year basis, 17 out of 19 PSU banks reported an improvement in their gross NPA ratio. BoB was not left unscarred by the merger either.

As rating agency ICRA points out, “The amalgamation will require harmonisation of asset quality and provisioning levels among the merging banks and may spike up the credit provisions this year as was seen in recent merger of Bank of Baroda.”

In any case, the rationale for the merger seems to be similarity in the core banking system and the IT package used by banks. Proponents of bank mergers also brush aside technology integration and HR cultural differences as short-term challenges.

But how beneficial are bank mergers in the long run? The global experience shows that not many have been successful.

In the Indian context, it pays to remember that after the merger, we will see the same staff and the same management. Yes, several branches might be closed, but there will be no retrenchment. This means that any reductions in staff strength (except for fewer CEOs and board members) will only happen with retirements. This inefficiency will remain a drag.

Another argument in favour of bank mergers is economies of scale. Sure, economies of scale might reduce costs and lead to better returns, but bigger banks are also riskier. With the kind of corporate governance in PSU banks (See earlier pieces on RBI inspection reports and lending practices), the fear is that mergers will just end up creating bigger, riskier and inefficient banks. Without giving PSU bankers the right incentives, there can be no improvement in accountability and risk management. Structural reforms – correct incentives, having market- and performance-linked pay, overhauling credit culture etc – are necessary for PSU banks to survive without the crutch of government support.

In the end analysis, what is the government hoping to gain from these mergers? Better transmission rates are one answer though that can hardly be the reason for such big mergers. One argument could be that with private sector banks focusing on retail lending, there is a dearth of infrastructure finance. Maybe, these larger banks could lend to those big projects, but that is a case of keeping one’s eggs in fewer baskets instead of spreading them out.

Yes, the appointment of chief risk officers, who can be lateral hires, is a good step, but we need to see if that will be enough. (As an aside, this could be another disruption in lending in the near term).

These mergers could end up being beneficial if they result in strong banks that will then become attractive enough to be sold off to the private sector. But for that, more needs to be done.