PSU bank merger: Quality of advances & management matters more than size

Vineeta Sharma

In line with the ongoing administrative reforms, the government has announced consolidation of various state-owned banks . The move removes uncertainties surrounding the combination of PSU banks that will be merged, though there is no clear evidence that the size of a bank determines its performance.

Over the last 10 years, PSU banks have lost market share to more nimble and better managed private banks. In 2009, total gross advances by Indian banks were Rs 30.25 lakh crore and PSU banks had a massive market share of 81%. Now in 2019, gross advances by scheduled commercial banks in India is Rs 97.67 lakh crore and advances by PSU banks Rs 65.62 lakh crore, implying a fall in market share from 81% to 66%.

In this value migration, a larger bank like IDBI Bank has seen a sharp decline in its market share from 3.67% in 2009 to 1.84% in 2019 while a much smaller Indian Bank has maintained its share from 1.83% in 2009 to 1.9% currently.

So, whether the merger will change the fortunes of PSU banks is questionable. Rather than the size what has worked in the last 10 years is the quality of advances, management focus and ability of execution and efficient cost matrix.

Also Read - Auto ka time aayega? Experts positive about auto stocks despite alarming August sales numbers

But, what the mergers do is they change the pecking order of Indian banks. While Yes Bank slips out of Top 10 banks of India, Indian Bank ranking improves from 14th to 10th largest lender of the country.

The other key highlight is that technology platforms used by banks played the central role in deciding the merger combinations.

The previous merger of Bank Baroda with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank has also been on the same platform of FINACLE. Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank both use iFlex core banking software. Union, Andhra and Corporation banks are on Finacle platform. And, PNB, OBC and United Bank are on Finacle as well.

Also Read - FM's PSB mega merger announcement may take Nifty50 towards 11,200

This suggests that more than geography and client profile, what matters in today’s digital age are technological capabilities. Other important thing is how these newly merged banks look on various financial parameters.

# branches in the same state as the percentage of total branches.

More important than the reorganisation are the administrative reforms announced to empower bank boards.

Appointing chief risk officer with market-linked compensation, flexibility to prescribe residual service of two years for the appointment of general manager and above and raising MCB loan sanction thresholds are positive steps. The government still needs to further get away from bank functioning and allow the boards to take complete independent business calls.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​