Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects rises 6% on orders win worth Rs 226cr

The share price of the company increased by 46 percent in the last 1 year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of PSP Projects rose 6 percent intraday Thursday as company received orders worth Rs 226.07 crore (on standalone basis) from various clients for industrial and institutional projects.

With receipt of the above work orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 419.97 crore.

The share price of the company increased by 46 percent in the last 1 year.

At 11:30 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 493, up Rs 11.80, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:37 am

