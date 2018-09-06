PSP Projects rises 6% on orders win worth Rs 226cr

Shares of PSP Projects rose 6 percent intraday Thursday as company received orders worth Rs 226.07 crore (on standalone basis) from various clients for industrial and institutional projects.

With receipt of the above work orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 419.97 crore.

The share price of the company increased by 46 percent in the last 1 year.

At 11:30 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 493, up Rs 11.80, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil