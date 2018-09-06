App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects jumps 3% on work orders worth Rs 226.07 crore

After the new work orders, PSP Projects says its total work orders for 2018-2019 are worth Rs 419.97 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of construction company PSP Projects rose as much as 5.9 percent after the company said it received work orders worth Rs 226.07 crore.

The company said it received the work order for industrial and institutional projects.

After the new work orders, PSP Projects says its total work orders for 2018-2019 are worth Rs 419.97 crore.

At 10:57 hrs, PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 496.00, up 3.08 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:35 am

