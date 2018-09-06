PSP Projects jumps 3% on work orders worth Rs 226.07 crore

Shares of construction company PSP Projects rose as much as 5.9 percent after the company said it received work orders worth Rs 226.07 crore.

The company said it received the work order for industrial and institutional projects.

After the new work orders, PSP Projects says its total work orders for 2018-2019 are worth Rs 419.97 crore.

At 10:57 hrs, PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 496.00, up 3.08 percent from the previous close.