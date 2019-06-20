App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects climbs 3% on bagging institutional, residential projects

With this, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 762.65 crore

PSP Projects shares rallied 3 percent intraday on June 20 after bagging big institutional and residential projects.

The stock was one of the biggest gainers in the last six months, rising 40 percent. It was quoting at Rs 537, up Rs 14.05, or 2.69 percent on the BSE at 1152 hours IST.

The infrastructure company informed exchanges that the company received new work orders worth Rs 607.04 crore (excluding GST) for institutional and residential projects from various clients.

Close

PSP said the order includes a major project of Rs 601.40 crore for construction of flat type high rise buildings cum commercial units including on-site development with all infrastructure services for economical weaker section (EWS) scheme at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra and remaining from other clients.

related news

With this, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 762.65 crore.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PSP Projects

