'PSBs to see greater impact of Maharashtra farm loan waiver'; Bank stocks fall further

Shares of PSU banks corrected further on December 24 after the Maharashtra government announced farm loan waiver package.

The Nifty PSU Bank index itself fell 0.2 percent at the time of publishing this copy. The index had fallen over a percent in the previous session.

The Maharashtra government on December 21 announced a loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh for farmers with a cut off date of September 30, 2019.

"Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme," Thackeray had said.

Besides, a special scheme would be offered for the farmers who repay their loans on time, he added.

Allahabad Bank, SBI, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank, Central Bank, PNB, Bank of India and Canara Bank were down 0.2-0.8 percent in the morning.

"Frequent occurrence of actions like loan waivers lead to risk of impaired credit discipline. Public banks face greater impact than private banks in the case of loan waivers," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Loan waiver has a negative impact on asset quality & growth, it added.

Public banks have around 50 percent share in farm credit.

"The previous waiver (by previous government) has had a negative impact on asset quality and growth in the agricultural loan portfolio in the state. As per a recent RBI report, Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in agriculture loan NPLs in FY18 from less than 10 percent in FY17 to around 17 percent in FY18, indicating a likely deterioration in credit discipline as a result of the loan waiver announced in Q1FY18," Kotak said.

The previous government had announced a loan waiver scheme in June 2017, ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana’, which entailed a total cost of Rs 34,000 crore for crop loans and medium term agricultural loans of up to Rs 1.5 lakh and incentives for farmers repaying loans on time. However, post verification the total cost of the scheme came down to Rs 24,000 crore sanctioned to 5 million borrowers.

"The payouts to banks are still being disbursed even as a fresh loan waiver scheme was announced last week. It took a reasonably long time to formalize the scheme, account for the borrowers and reimburse the banks. Of the total scheme cost of Rs 24,000 crore, only Rs 18,600 crore had been disbursed as of August 2019, of which around Rs 14,500 crore was paid in FY2019," Kotak said.

"It remains to be seen (1) how existing borrowers who have already benefitted from the previous scheme would be accounted under this scheme, (2) the impact on NPLs as it already high from this segment of borrowers.