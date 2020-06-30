App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promoters sell 20 lakh shares in Vertoz Advertising, Sanjay Lunawat exits Digjam

Vertoz Advertising share price was locked in the 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 78.85 on June 30

Sunil Shankar Matkar
 
 
Bessemer India Capital OGPL, one of the public shareholders in Orient Green Power Company, sold 0.59 percent equity stake via open market transactions on June 30.

It offloaded 44,38,085 shares in the power company at Rs 2.62 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Bessemer India Capital held 13.16 percent, or 9,87,95,691 shares, in Orient Green Power as of March 31.

Sanjay Lunawat sold 1.48 percent equity in Kolkata-based textile company Digjam. He offloaded 7,28,861 shares in the company at Rs 4.77 per share on the BSE and 5,71,148 shares at Rs 3.44 per share on the NSE.

Vidula Consultancy Services bought 1,50,000 shares in Mangalam Cement at Rs 188 per share on the NSE.

Several bulk deals have taken place in Vertoz Advertising, the New York-based advertising company listed on the NSE in 2017. Shah Niraj Rajnikant acquired 1,07,460 shares in company at Rs 78.82 per share and Niraj Harsukhlal Sanghavi bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 70.5 per share.

Chirag Dilipkumar Parekh, Sanghvi Associates Rupa Jayesh Shah and Suresh Khimaji Doshi acquired 4,83,276 and 1 lakh shares each, respectively, at Rs 75 per share. Asha Nilesh Shah bought 1 lakh shares at Rs 74.99 per share.

However, promoters Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah and Ashish Rasiklal Shah sold 10 lakh shares each at Rs 70.41 and Rs 75 per share, respectively, through open market transactions.

In same company, Khanak Budhiraja acquired 3 lakh shares at Rs 70 per share and then sold 50,000 shares at Rs 78.85 per share.

Vertoz Advertising share price was locked in 10 the percent upper circuit at Rs 78.85 on June 30.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Digjam #Orient Green Power Company #Vertoz Advertising

