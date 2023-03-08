 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Block Deals | Promoters offload Rs 825 crore worth of shares in Kirloskar Oil

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Kirloskar Oil Engines have seen several block deals on March 8, which resulted into the stock closing the session with 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 390

Kirloskar Oil Engines have seen several block deals on March 8, which resulted into the stock closing the session with 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 390. We have seen promoters selling nearly 18 percent stake in the company, however, 10 investors participated in block deals acquired shares worth Rs 636 crore in the company.

Promoters Jyotsna Gautam Kulkarni, Ambar Gautam Kulkarni, and Nihal Gautam Kulkarni have sold 2.56 crore shares via open market transactions, as per bulk deals data available with the exchanges.

These shares, representing 17.7 percent of the total paid-up equity of Kirloskar Oil, were sold at an average price of Rs 322 per share and worth Rs 825.06 crore.

A total of 10 investors have picked 13.65 percent stake in the engineering, power generation, and solutions company at same average price.