MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promoters Macritchie Investments, Amalfiaco offload 8.7% stake in CG Consumer Electricals

As of September 2020, promoters' shareholding in CG Consumer stood at 26.19 percent including Macritchie Investments's 9.01 percent and Amalfiaco's 17.17 percent.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
HDFC Life, Societe Generale and SBI Mutual Fund together acquired a 2.93 percent equity stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals via open market transactions on November 10.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company has bought 45 lakh equity shares in CG Consumer (representing 0.7 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 296.5 per share and Societe Generale acquired 37,67,119 equity shares (0.6 percent) at the same price, while SBI Mutual Fund purchased 1,01,35,135 shares (1.6 percent) at Rs 296.49 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance already held a 2.49 percent stake in CG Consumer, while SBI MF through its Long Term Advantage Fund held a 4.57 percent stake in CG Consumer, as of September quarter.

On the contrary, promoters Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 1,89,26,179 equity shares in CG Consumer at Rs 296.54 per share and Amalfiaco offloaded 3,60,73,821 shares at Rs 296.57 per share on the NSE. They together sold 5.5 crore equity shares (representing 8.7 percent of the total paid-up equity).

As of September 2020, promoters' shareholding in CG Consumer stood at 26.19 percent including Macritchie Investments's 9.01 percent stake and Amalfiaco's 17.17 percent stake.

Among other deals, Sageone Investment Advisors LLP acquired 67,729 equity shares in Apollo Pipes at Rs 602.2 per share on the NSE.

Albula Investment Fund bought 35 lakh equity shares in Vikas Multicorp at Rs 8.3 per share on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:46 pm

