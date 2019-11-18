App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 10:08 PM IST

Promoter sells Rs 57 crore worth shares of Jubilant Life Sciences

Promoter entity sold shares at a price of Rs 493 per share, as per bulk deals data available on the BSE website.

Jubilant Stock Holding reduced its shareholding in Jubilant Life Sciences by selling 11.6 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 493 apiece. The deal totalled roughly Rs 57.19 crore, as per data available on the exchange.

The promoter and promoter group held 50.68 percent stake in Jubilant Life as of September 2019, of which, Jubilant Stock Holding held 14.14 percent.

The stock closed at Rs 494.50, up Rs 2.20, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

Among other bulk deals, Axis Trustee Services sold 8,75,23,261 shares of Reliance Communications at Rs 0.58 per share and Vistra ITCL (India) offloaded 43,17,515 shares of Sintex Plastics Tech at Rs 1.22 per share.

However, Subex Employee Welfare and ESOP Benefit Trust purchased 29,96,852 shares of Subex at Rs 5.39 per share.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:42 pm

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

