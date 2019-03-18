App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promoter pledged shares: Boon or bane for investors?

An Investor has to be observant in cases where the promoter pledge is more than 50% and if the pledge proportion crosses the 75% threshold over a period of time then it is essential to be extra vigilant and cautious.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Mayuresh Joshi

As per the latest pledged shares data released by the BSE, there are a large number of companies where promoters have pledged shares in varying proportions. The total value of pledged shares is Rs 2,28,100 crore—surely a sizable value. At least that is enough to create panic in the market when financers start selling.

Adding to the woes, in the case of 45 companies, 100 percent of the promoter holding is pledged. In the case of 225 companies, more than 70 percent of the promoter stake is pledged, whereas in 332 companies more than 50 percent of the promoter stake is pledged. Normally, 50 percent is considered to be the warning signal for investors to be observant.

What exactly should investors do when promoters pledge shares?

Mayuresh Joshi
Mayuresh Joshi
Fund Manager|Angel Broking

Here is a quick checklist:

• An investor has to be observant in cases where the promoter pledge is more than half of the holdings. If the pledge proportion crosses 75 percent threshold over a period of time then it is essential to be extra vigilant and cautious. That is when the stock becomes vulnerable to sudden movements in price.

• There are different reasons why promoters pledge shares. Normally, promoters pledging shares to meet temporary bridge financing requirement is understandable. Quite often promoters use the shares as a temporary pledge and exit the pledge by repaying the loan. This is acceptable.

• Investors need to be cautious when promoters start using pledged shares to get working capital funding from banks and financers. That is a sign of stress on the balance sheet and investors must be cautious.

Understanding mutual fund financing of promoters

In the last few years, Indian mutual funds have been flush with liquidity but had limited investment options. That was when mutual funds started investing in corporate debt. As a safety measure, this was also structured as a promoter funding by taking a pledge on the promoter’s stake.

In a large number of cases, a substantial chunk of promoter stake was pledged and hence when stock prices fell they did not have further shares to pledge. Also, the cash crunch meant that they could not bring in additional margins leading to the sell-off.

What needs to be done to better regulate pledge shares reporting?

One of the big challenges in the entire pledged issue is appropriate and timely reporting. Sensitive data disclosure once a quarter just does not serve the purpose. Here are a few thoughts:

• One way would be to put the onus of disclosure on the promoters themselves who must be required to immediately disclose to the exchanges and to the regulator as soon as the pledge is created. Another scenario that promoters tend to use is the temporary transfer of shares or casual agreement to offer shares which don’t get reflected in the pledge data, which is also applicable to any change of title of shares held by the promoter either by selling in the market or by transferring it to some other beneficiaries. This needs to come under the ambit of regulation.

• There must be a distinct credit rating for promoter funding on the lines of the CRAMEL model. This is still largely unregulated because it is secured and done by NBFCs. These ratings are essential to protect the interests of the minority shareholders.

• Promoter funding should only be permitted through the traditional bank and NBFC route with greater disclosure. Mutual funds funding promoters under the guise of debt investment creates multiple risks for the unit holders and for the shareholders.

(The author is Portfolio Manager, Angel Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Alleged iPhone XI Leak With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module S ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

Bhai to All Goans, Elder Brother to Me: Nitin Gokhale's Heartfelt Good ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.