Promoter-pledged equity dips a bit in Q1FY22; 9 BSE 500 firms had over 20% holdings pledged

Shares pledged by promoters against funding dipped marginally in the June quarter compared with January-March amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promoter-pledged shareholding in BSE 500 stocks declined to 1.61 percent in the June quarter of FY22 (Q1FY22) from 1.64 percent in the March quarter of FY21 a report from Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Promoters of 78 companies in the BSE 500 index had pledged part of their holdings in the June quarter.

Promoters pledge their shares with banks, NBFCs, or others to raise capital as a loan to meet capital requirements for running the firm or for expansion, or even for personal purposes.

The value of pledged promoter holdings was Rs 1.7 lakh crore at the end of Q1FY22, which is about 0.81 percent of the total BSE 500 index’s market capitalisation, the report said.

The highest pledged equity as percentage of total shares at the end of the June quarter was by GMR Infrastructure, 46 percent; Sterling & Wilson, 37.2 percent; SpiceJet, 26.4 percent; and Kalpataru Power Transmission, 25 percent.

The list also includes Wockhardt, 24 percent; Johnson Controls, 24 percent; Jindal Steel & Power, 23.9 percent; Chalet Hotels, 22.9 percent; and Adani Power, 21.4 percent.

These were the 9 companies in the BSE 500 index in which pledged holdings by promoters were more than 20 percent.

Johnson Controls, Wockhardt, IndusInd Bank, S H Kelkar & Company and GMR Infrastructure were among the firms which saw a substantial increase in pledged promoter holdings. However, there was no company whose promoters pledged more than 90 percent of their holdings during the quarter under review, Kotak said.

Johnson Controls witnessed fresh promoter pledges during the June quarter.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumers, Max Financial Services, Dish TV, Edelweiss Financial Services and Gateway Distriparks were among the companies in which pledged promoter holdings declined in Q1FY22, Kotak's report said.

It said Edelweiss Financial Services, Gateway Distriparks Infibeam Avenues and Laurus Labs were among companies in which promoters released entire pledged holdings in the quarter.

In the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports & SEZ, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Sun Pharma were the companies in which promoter pledged holdings declined.

