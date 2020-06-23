App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promoter Participaciones acquires 1.38% stake in Mahindra CIE, Lifecell offloads 1.07% in Strides Pharma

Beacon Trusteeship sold 5,57,271 shares (representing 0.69 percent of total paid up equity capital) in Tourism Finance Corporation at Rs 37.65 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Promoter Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Dos Sociedad has acquired 1.38 percent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive, the automobile components supplier, on June 23 via open market transactions.

Participaciones bought 52,32,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 120.01 per share, as per bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange.

As of March 31, Participaciones held 56.28 percent (21,33,15,434 shares) stake in Mahindra CIE, taking its total stake after the bulk deal to 57.66 percent.

Close

Sundaram Mutual Fund sold 43,00,000 equity shares (representing 1.13 percent of total paid up equity capital) in Mahindra CIE) at Rs 120 per share. The fund house through its Midcap Fund held 1.24 percent, or 47 lakh shares, in the company as of March 31.

related news

Among other deals, promoter Lifecell International Pvt sold 9,60,000 shares (representing 1.07 percent of total paid up equity capital) in Strides Pharma Science at Rs 450.08 per share on the NSE.

As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, Lifecell held 1.56 percent stake, or 14 lakh shares, in the company, which was entirely pledged. Total promoter holding in Strides stood at 50.93 percent.

Beacon Trusteeship sold 5,57,271 shares (representing 0.69 percent of total paid up equity capital) in Tourism Finance Corporation at Rs 37.65 per share.

Virtue Ceramics Pvt bought 1,14,000 shares in Globe Textiles at Rs 26.95 per share.

On the BSE, Satpal Khattar sold 30 lakh equity shares (or 0.93 percent of total paid up equity capital) in IIFL Securities at Rs 39 per share. Khattar held 1.01 percent, or 32,16,528 shares, in company as of March 31.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IIFL Securities #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Strides Pharma Science #Tourism Finance Corporation of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.