Promoter Participaciones acquires 1.38% stake in Mahindra CIE, Lifecell offloads 1.07% in Strides Pharma

Promoter Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Dos Sociedad has acquired 1.38 percent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive, the automobile components supplier, on June 23 via open market transactions.

Participaciones bought 52,32,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 120.01 per share, as per bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange.

As of March 31, Participaciones held 56.28 percent (21,33,15,434 shares) stake in Mahindra CIE, taking its total stake after the bulk deal to 57.66 percent.

Sundaram Mutual Fund sold 43,00,000 equity shares (representing 1.13 percent of total paid up equity capital) in Mahindra CIE) at Rs 120 per share. The fund house through its Midcap Fund held 1.24 percent, or 47 lakh shares, in the company as of March 31.

Among other deals, promoter Lifecell International Pvt sold 9,60,000 shares (representing 1.07 percent of total paid up equity capital) in Strides Pharma Science at Rs 450.08 per share on the NSE.

As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, Lifecell held 1.56 percent stake, or 14 lakh shares, in the company, which was entirely pledged. Total promoter holding in Strides stood at 50.93 percent.

Beacon Trusteeship sold 5,57,271 shares (representing 0.69 percent of total paid up equity capital) in Tourism Finance Corporation at Rs 37.65 per share.

Virtue Ceramics Pvt bought 1,14,000 shares in Globe Textiles at Rs 26.95 per share.

