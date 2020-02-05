Promoter offloads stake in Westlife Development; JM Financial sells Spandana Sphoorty shares

Promoter Makino Holdings sold 3 percent stake in Westlife Development, the master franchisee for McDonald's in western and Southern India on February 5.

As per the bulk deals data available on the BSE, Makino offloaded 4,682,533 shares of Westlife at Rs 425.07 per share. Makino held 7.63 percent stake in the company as of December 2019.

However, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund F239 acquired 896,800 shares and Sundaram Mutual Fund A/C - Sundaram Midcap Fund bought 1,367,100 shares of Westlife at Rs 425 per share.

Among others, Progressive Star Finance purchased 475,436 shares of Eveready Industries India at Rs 54.75 per share on the NSE and Gladiator Vyapaar Private Limited bought 7 lakh shares of the company at the same price on the BSE.

On the NSE, Vanguard Energy Fund sold 1,324,894 shares of Reliance Infrastructure at Rs 19.95 per share.

Alberta Teachers Retirement Fund Board purchased 1,316,135 shares of Spandana Sphoorty at Rs 1,012.72 per share, but JM Financial India Trust II sold 16 lakh shares of the company at Rs 1,012 per share on the NSE.