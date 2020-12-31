Promoter offloads 1.64% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar; Kellton Wealth sells 2% share in Kellton Tech

live bse live

Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has sold 1.64 percent equity stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar, the solar EPC and O&M solutions provider, via an open market transaction on December 31.

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 26.30 lakh equity shares in solar solutions company (representing 1.64 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 230.63 per share, the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

The stake sold was worth over Rs 60 crore. Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala held 25.74 percent stake in the company as of September 2020.

Among other deals, promoter Kellton Wealth Management LLP sold 20 lakh equity shares in Kellton Tech Solutions (representing 2.07 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 74.02 per share on the NSE.

Kellton Wealth Management held 12.38 percent equity stake in Kellton Tech as of September 2020.

East Bridge Capital Master Fund I sold 26,70,904 equity shares in Hemisphere Properties (representing 0.93 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 96.88 per share on the NSE. East Bridge Capital Master Fund had 5.68 percent shareholding in the company as of September 2020.

Acacia Partners LP offloaded 3,79,425 equity shares in Kirloskar Pneumatic at Rs 152 per share on the BSE, while Albula Investment Fund acquired 15 lakh equity shares in Rollatainers at Rs 3.55 per share.