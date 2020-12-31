MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Promoter offloads 1.64% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar; Kellton Wealth sells 2% share in Kellton Tech

Kellton Wealth Management held 12.38 percent equity stake in Kellton Tech as of September 2020.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 09:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has sold 1.64 percent equity stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar, the solar EPC and O&M solutions provider, via an open market transaction on December 31.

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 26.30 lakh equity shares in solar solutions company (representing 1.64 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 230.63 per share, the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

The stake sold was worth over Rs 60 crore. Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala held 25.74 percent stake in the company as of September 2020.

Among other deals, promoter Kellton Wealth Management LLP sold 20 lakh equity shares in Kellton Tech Solutions (representing 2.07 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 74.02 per share on the NSE.

Kellton Wealth Management held 12.38 percent equity stake in Kellton Tech as of September 2020.

Close

Related stories

East Bridge Capital Master Fund I sold 26,70,904 equity shares in Hemisphere Properties (representing 0.93 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 96.88 per share on the NSE. East Bridge Capital Master Fund had 5.68 percent shareholding in the company as of September 2020.

Acacia Partners LP offloaded 3,79,425 equity shares in Kirloskar Pneumatic at Rs 152 per share on the BSE, while Albula Investment Fund acquired 15 lakh equity shares in Rollatainers at Rs 3.55 per share.

Image1031122020
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Kellton Tech Solutions
first published: Dec 31, 2020 09:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.