Promoter likely to pare stake in APL Apollo Tubes via block deal today

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes have risen 48% in the past three months.

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes will remain in focus on August 29 as the company's promoter is likely to pare some stake through a block deal today.

CNBC-TV18 reported that the base size of the block deal is expected to be around Rs 303 crore with a possibility of increasing the stake sale by another Rs 116 crore under the greenshoe option.

Around 26.3 lakh shares or a 0.85 percent equity is likely to be offloaded at a floor price of Rs 1,595 apiece, which corresponds to a 4.4 percent discount to the stock's Monday closing price of Rs 1,668.80, the CNBC-TV18 report said citing sources.

Meanwhile, the company also aims to grow its revenue/EBITDA by 2x/2.5x from FY23 to FY26. The management has also rolled out a sales volume guidance of 2.8- 3 MT, 3.6-4.0 MT, and 4.6-5.0 MT for FY24/25/26. In addition, the company has also planned for a capital expenditure of around Rs 600 crore for a 5 mtpa capacity expansion, out of which Rs 180 crore was spent in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal and the rest will be spent over the next three-four quarters.

Brokerage view

The total capex for FY24 will likely be around Rs 430 crore while the company's long-term vision is to grow its capacity to 10 MT by FY30. Brokerages are also positive on the company's growth prospects.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the volume growth visibility is improving for APL Apollo Tubes due to a favorable demand outlook coupled with incremental capacity addition to meet this demand.

ShareKhan also believes that the company's strong earnings growth outlook, including that of a high RoE/RoCE of 34 percent/42 percent in FY25E, would narrow the valuation gap with listed peers and makes the risk-reward scenario favourable. The firm has a 'buy' call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,720.

