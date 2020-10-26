172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|promoter-hulst-offloads-6-3-shares-in-coforge-for-rs-878-crore-6018281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promoter Hulst offloads 6.3% stake in Coforge for Rs 878 crore

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Promoter Hulst has sold a 6.27 percent equity stake in Coforge, earlier known as NIIT Technologies, via market transactions on October 26.

Hulst sold 29 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 2,310.56 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 9 lakh shares at Rs 2,312.03 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed.

The total value of the deals was calculated at about Rs 878 crore. Coforge shares had closed at a record high of Rs 2,797.50 on October 13.

Hulst BV, an investment holding company registered in the Netherlands and a part of Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), held a 70.28 percent stake or about 4.26 crore equity shares in Coforge as of September 2020.

The software and information technology company reported a 51.1 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 120.7 crore and 9.1 percent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,153.7 crore.

 

Coforge secured fresh business of $201 million and added 12 new clients during the quarter.

 
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 09:19 pm

