‘Promoter’ definition, easing IPO disclosures & other amends proposed by SEBI

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to reduce the minimum lock-in period for selling the stake of promoters and other shareholders after an initial public offering. In a consultation paper, the markets regulator has also proposed to alter the definition of 'promoter group' and move to the concept of 'person in control'. We spoke to Amit Tandon of IiAS to understand what it means for the markets

