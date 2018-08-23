Promoter BG Asia Pacific Holdings sells 14% stake in Mahanagar Gas via bulk deals

Foreign promoter BG Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Limited offloaded 14 percent equity stake in Mumbai-based city gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas through open market transactions on Thursday.

The stock price closed at Rs 840.25 on the BSE, down 6.62 percent from previous close.

BG Asia Pacific Holdings sold 1,25,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 851.89 per share on the NSE and 13,28,855 shares at Rs 854.54 per share on the BSE through bulk deals.

The stake sold was worth Rs 1,178.42 crore. After dilution, its stake in the company reduced to 10 percent which is locked in up to June 29, 2019, from 24 percent earlier.

Mahanager Gas, which listed in July 2016, is a joint venture between GAIL and BG Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Limited, which hold 32.5 percent each. BG Asia had reduced its stake in the company to 24 percent from 32.5 percent in April 2018.

As per bulk deals data available on the NSE, Adroit Financial Services also sold 7,25,916 shares of the company at Rs 855 per share.

Buyers in this deal were Adroit Financial Services (7,30,141 shares at Rs 851.37 per share), Blackrock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund (6,53,559 shares at Rs 851 per share), Kotak Securities (6,60,248 shares at Rs 850.19 per share), L&T Emerging Businesses Fund (6,50,000 shares at Rs 851 per share), and Schroder International Selection Fund Emerging Asia (5,17,000 shares at Rs 851 per share).