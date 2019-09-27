Prolonged monsoon rains to keep agri-commodities volatile

Vedika Narvekar

With a few days left for the four-month monsoon season to end, parts of central, eastern and southern India are still being lashed by heavy rain. The all-India cumulative seasonal rainfall is now 5 percent above normal, with central India recording 24 percent excessive rain, causing floods in many areas.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst-hit states in central India. It has raised concerns not only about delays in harvesting kharif crops, particularly soybean and pulses, but also about their quality and yield.

Rains in southern India are 15 percent above normal, so far, favouring crop growth. In the northwest, east and northeast regions rains are still below normal.

The soybean crop this season (September- October) may be lower than that in 2018-19 due to the relentless rain in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of the oilseed in India. Output figures and the extent of losses, however, will be confirmed by mid-October.

Cotton output in 2019-20 may be higher than in the current season, as acreage is reported to be 5 percent higher. The conditions for yield are also better, except for minuscule losses in a few states.

Rice acreage as well as yield would be lower due to deficient rains in the paddy belt of east India. Output of pluses is also expected to be hit due to lower acreage and yield. Moong would be the most affected kharif pulse crop, while losses in tur would be minimal.

For winter-grown commodities, delay in harvesting kharif crops may result in late sowing of rabi crops, particularly channa and mustard seed. NAFED has begun selling both these commodities, however, and thus markets would be adequately supplied.

In the spice complex, the liquidity crunch is the prime factor affecting demand-side fundamentals. Demand for turmeric, jeera and coriander is constrained, thus, piling pressure on prices.

In international markets, agricultural commodities, particularly cotton and soybean, have recovered due to optimism about the US-China trade deal. Chinese officials said that the last week’s meeting with the US was constructive as the two sides look to end a 15-month trade dispute that has stalled the demand for American farm products.

In a nutshell, a host of factors attend expectations of output and yield of agricultural commodities, including the protracted monsoon, uncertainty regarding the kharif crop, government procurement, the liquidity crunch and the US- China trade deal. All these have the potential to keep agricultural commodities volatile.

(The author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)