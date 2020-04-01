Profitability of Asia-Pacific banks will take a hit through 2021: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings expects the COVID-19 led turmoil to weigh heavily on the financial performance of Asia Pacific banks as economies around the world shut down business operations to contain the outbreak.

The credit rating agency said the profitability of the banks in the region will take a hit through 2021 but the damage may not be as worse as earlier predicted amid generous fiscal stimulus by central banks around the world.

“Definitely in terms of the performances of the banks, we expect them to weaken over the course of (2020) and (2021). But still, the banks are generally coming off a pretty sound starting point, with the exception, of course, with a few banking systems mainly in emerging markets,” Fitch’s Head of Asia-Pacific Bank Ratings Jonathan Cornish said in an interview with CNBC.

“But by and large, because of the global financial crisis and the fact that regulators have required banks to build up additional amounts of capital and also improve their liquidity, the starting point is a lot better than what we would have seen otherwise,” he added.

According to Cornish, over the years, many banks have taken on more risky business activities as interest rates have remained low. He feels that the lower oil prices would further add pressure to these banking systems.

“We’re talking about a hit that’s going to last for a couple of years and weaken some of the credit profiles, but there’s definitely going to be challenges ahead and they’re going to come in many shapes and forms,” he said.

Fitch earlier in March downgraded the outlook for ten banking systems in the region to “negative.” All 17 banking systems in the Asia Pacific that it assesses now have a “negative” outlook.