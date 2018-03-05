Profit booking likely at higher levels post Tripura win; 3 stocks with 10% return potential

Dinesh Rohira

The Indian equity market continued to trade on the volatile regime for the third consecutive session last week taking weak cues from the global market and prolonged negative sentiment on domestic banking fraud.

Despite a rebound on the set of macro data, the Nifty continued to shred from rebound level on the backdrop of profit booking and closed the session around its crucial level placed at 10,458 which is above its 100-day moving average.

A majority in Tripura Assembly elections is definitely positive for markets. BJP is holding ground in large states such as UP and Bihar, has now started conquering states that were alien to them so far, becoming a much stronger pan India party.

It has built enough cushion from unexpected negative surprises from existing states. The markets are likely to take it positively.

Last week, the index formed a bearish candlestick pattern on its daily price chart and a kind of bearish reversal trend on its weekly price chart indicating a weak trajectory.

The index has a weak support from a secondary momentum indicator as RSI continued to slip at 43.5 which is still above oversold level, and thus can expect to witness sustain selling.

Based on Fibonacci Retracement, the price continues to trade below all the levels with major support for the index placed at 10,033 levels and crucial resistance at 10,602 levels.

With sustained weak cues on the global market weighing on domestic sentiment, the index is likely to witness a volatile regime in coming session.

However, a short-term rally can be expected on the backdrop of assembly election win but the profit-booking at a higher level is unlikely to sustain the rally.

It will be advisable to trade with caution on the strict stop-loss regime, and we continue to maintain a rangebound trade at 10,630 levels on upside and 10,320 levels on the downside.

Here is a list of three stocks which could give up to 10% return in the short term:

Inox Wind Ltd: BUY| Target Rs149 | Stop-loss Rs126 | Return 10%

Inox Wind witnessed a strong rebound on its daily price chart after remaining under pressure for the last two consecutive sessions.

The current price band just got above its important level of 20-50-200-days moving average on last trading session and witnessed a strong volume growth.

The scrip made an intraday high at 140 levels although it slipped below to settle with about 9 percent gain. The scrip formed a strong bullish candlestick pattern on its daily price chart coupled with bullish sentiment from its MACD and Signal Line.

Further, a reasonable RSI level at 55 and crucial breakout in the last session supports a short-term uptrend. Support level for scrip is currently placed at 120 and resistance level is seen at 157. We have a BUY recommendation for Inox Wind which is currently trading at Rs. 135.30

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd: SELL| Target Rs108 | Stop-loss Rs127 | Return 8%

Balrampur Chini continued to consolidate at its daily price movement on YTD basis although it attempted to move up, and currently trading just a few points away from its 52-weeks low level indicating a sustained downtrend regime for the scrip.

It further witnessed negative volume movement along its downward regime indicating a further decline. The scrip formed a strong bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart as it got below 20-days EMA level which is expected to keep the stock under pressure.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator continued to indicate negative signal coupled with weak support from MACD indicator.

The scrip is facing a resistance at 127 levels and support at 105 levels which will remain crucial for scrip. We have a SELL recommendation for Balrampur Chini which is currently trading at Rs. 117.45

Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd: BUY| Target Rs450 | Stop-loss Rs406 | Return 7%

Despite witnessing marginal consolidation phase, FLFL continued to trade on uptrend trajectory across its long-term price chart.

Last week the scrip made a crucial breakout above the upper band as it hit the new 52-weeks high at 428 level, and therefore, indicating a positive momentum. Although it closed at 419 in last hour, the scrip managed to gain about 15 percent on weekly basis.

On the daily price, chart scrip continued to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern. The RSI at 65 levels has given a favorable price regime to enter coupled with positive cues on MACD.

With price trading above all levels, the scrip is now facing a resistance at 478 levels and support level at 392. We have a BUY recommendation for Future Lifestyle Fashion which is currently trading at Rs. 419.75.

