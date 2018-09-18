App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Profit booking drags sugar stocks by up to 10% after 70% rally in last 5 days

Shree Renuka, Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar, Triveni Engg, Mawana Sugars, Ugar Sugar Work and Ponni Sugars (Erode) were down up to 10 percent intraday Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Suagr stocks seen some profit booking on Tuesday after they rallied upto 70 percent in the last 5 days after government announced hike on ethanol prices by 25 percent.

In the last week the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs raised the procurement price of ethanol derived from 100 percent sugarcane juice to Rs 59.13 per litre from Rs 47.13.

KCP Sugar, Bannariamman Sugars, Dwarikesh Sugar, EID Parry are among the major losers in the sugar space.

KCP Sugar, Bannariamman Sugars, Dwarikesh Sugar, EID Parry are among the major losers in the sugar space.

On the other hand, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Simbhaoli Sugars, Magadh Sugar, Gayatri Sugars and Rana Sugars are continued their upward journey with upto 10 percent gain.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:54 am

