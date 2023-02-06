Procter & Gamble Health shares spike 13% on 71% surge in profit

Procter & Gamble Health

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health rallied more than 13 percent on February 6 after stellar earnings performance for the three-month period ended December 2022.

The VMS (vitamins, minerals, supplement) manufacturer has recorded a massive 71 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 76.8 crore for the second quarter of FY23, backed by healthy operating performance reported by the company.

"Profitability was supported by improved margin through portfolio premiumisation, healthy mix and optimisation of expenses," said the company in a filing to exchanges. It follows July-June as its financial year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 310 crore grew by 11.54 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter surged 76 percent to Rs 109 crore and margin climbed 1,287 bps to 35.12 percent over the year-ago period.

Read More

For the six months ended December 2022, P&G Health has registered a 40.2 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 140.5 crore and the revenue in same period grew by 10.3 percent to Rs 607.52 crore.

"We have witnessed consistent growth over the second quarter and an overall promising first half of the year," Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India said.

Procter & Gamble Health is one of India's largest VMS companies manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter products, vitamins, minerals, and supplements products for a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life.

Technical View

The stock was trading at Rs 4,648, the highest level since February 2022, up 13.3 percent at 2:39pm. It is the second largest gainer in the Nifty500 index.