2019 is the year for accumulation, probability of big fall low: Narnolia

There are not much of leveraged positions by traders in the market. So probability for any big correction in 2019 appears low. 2019 is more of an accumulation phase for harvesting thereafter, Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, Narnolia Financial Advisors said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q. Auto stocks corrected significantly in 2018 and now Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors December sales numbers added to investors disappointment. What is your expectation from the space in 2019?

A. December is cyclically a weak month for auto sales. This time it got even worse as dealers were carrying large stocks after poor festival season sales. Rural demand had been a strong driver for auto volume post GST related trade channel disruption but there are concerns building up there.

At the same time, high competition in the marketplace negates the possibility of price rise barring some on account of new emission norms. Going forward auto volume growth will remain in single digits only and pricing growth too will be absent. The saving grace for the sector would be margin revival if commodity prices remain benign.

Q. Do you foresee any big correction in 2019 after a positive close in 2018? What risks should investors stay wary of in 2019?

A. There are steady domestic inflows through mutual fund routes and that gives stability to this market. This fresh buying by retail investors is large enough to negate any sells that may be triggered by foreign investors on account of global concern in 2019.

Also, there are not much of leveraged positions by traders in the market. So probability for any big correction in 2019 appears low. Our base hypothesis for 2019 is that the volatility will fall in the second half of the calendar year and return would be benign but positive. Our near-term target for Nifty is 11,800. 2019 is more of an accumulation phase for harvesting thereafter.

Q. Analysts suggest public capex could continue next year due to general elections but private capex pickup will take time. What is your take on capex?

A. We are not seeing any such incrementally large move this time. The government would be tilting more towards some direct transfer scheme to appease voters than improving sentiments using infra capex.

Private capex is surely in a take-off mode as capacity utilisation has improved and post demonetisation and GST implementation related initial weakness, demand outlook is again improving.

Q. Which among largecap, midcap and smallcap will do good in 2019?

A. 2019 will prove to be a very neutral year in terms of various sub-segments of the market. Earnings growth of various cap, sector or themes will be very similar in 2019. Valuation differential, too, has narrowed for various sub-segments of the market.

And these two factors that mean that portfolio return this year would be more a function of stock selection skill than the exposure to a particular segment.

Q. Gold and real estate are getting few takers now. Does this mean more domestic money will flow into equity and fixed income during 2019? Also, what is your take on FII investment?

A. Falling real estate price and tepid return in gold over last 4-5 years has surely contributed to this current switch in preference for financial saving over physical savings. But still, financial savings as a percentage of total savings of an average Indian household remains low and so this trend should continue.

In terms of foreign portfolio investment, 2018 was one of the worst years. Along with equity, large outflow has happened from the debt market. But the trend should reverse as the basic reason for FII outflow- rising crude and strengthening US dollar have both reversed.

Q. After a lacklustre performance over the last few years, will capital goods be a theme for 2019?

A. The current environment is incrementally positive for capital goods companies. Investment cycle, after being down for almost five years, is showing signs of revival. Also, most of the capital goods companies are trading near their cyclical low valuation.

Q. What should investors do given general elections, global growth concerns, expected US Fed rate hikes, falling crude oil prices and hope of domestic interest rate cut in 2019?

A. Global growth and interest rate environment will remain benign. Europe is where the source of global downside risk exists but as of now it looks contained. Domestically any disruption that further delays earning revival of Indian corporate is a key concern. But the probability of these risk events happening is low. So return looks limited but risks if any, is mostly on the upside.

2019 is an accumulation year. So instead of waiting for the exact time when upside will start opening up, investors should keep investing in every decline all through the year for harvesting in future years.

Q. What are your top five bets for 2019?

A. State Bank of India | Short-term target: Rs 358 | Return: 17 percent

State Bank of India is better placed to gain market share as well as key clients by virtue of lesser competitive pressures. It has better-operating parameters compared to its peers and benefits of falling yields and recoveries from NCLT cases is going to improve its bottom line and returns ratios going forward.

Currently, it trades at attractive 1 times FY20E BV. Short-term target is Rs 358.

ICICI Bank | Short-term target: Rs 437 | Return: 15 percent

ICICI Bank has undergone massive positive change over the last 3-4 years. Its CASA is now highest in the industry at 51 percent reflecting the strong liability franchise.

We expect NIM to stabilise in near-term as gradual MCLR reset and recovery of NPAs will offset the rise in the cost of fund.

Loan growth is expected to pick up to 15 percent going ahead. It currently trades at 1.9x P/B FY20e. Short-term target is Rs 437.

Larsen & Toubro | Short-term target: Rs 1,775 | Return: 28 percent

L&T is the best play on the domestic capex cycle recovery. Management is focused on the strategic plan of achieving profitable growth by divesting non-core business, tighter working capital and improving return ratios. Short-term target is Rs 1,775.

Marico | Short-term target: Rs 460 | Return: 20 percent

Pickup in rural demand and stable demand environment in urban markets are expected to provide stable volume growth of high single digit in parachute rigid packs, double-digit growth in VAH category and scale in the business of youth portfolios.

The stock is currently trading near 36.5 times its FY21E EPS. Short-term target is Rs 460.

Cummins India | Short-term target: Rs 1,010 | Return: 19 percent

Cummins India Ltd is subsidiary of US-based Cummins Inc. It is the market leader in key product categories in India namely engine, power systems, and distribution.

Cummins stands to be the key beneficiary of rising power demand from the growing industrial activity and emerging growth sectors in the services sector in India. Short-term target is Rs 1,010

