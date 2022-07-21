Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green; IndusInd Bank top gainer, Wipro, RIL most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up nearly a percent each.
Analysts’ Call Tracker.
Moneycontrol launches A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!
Today’s Stock Market Action
ITC hits Rs 300-mark
Shares of ITC on Thursday hit Rs 300 mark for the first time since May 2019, surging over 10% so far in July amid hopes of better than expected earnings for June quarter. The stock has remained under performer for the last few years.
Results on July 21
CSB Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Can Fin Homes, CRISIL, Cyient, Elecon Engineering, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities, JSW Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Meghmani Finechem, Mphasis, Orient Bell, Persistent Systems, Hitachi Energy India, PVR, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, and SRF will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 21.
Nifty FMCG index gained 0.5 percent led by the Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, Varun Beverages
Sonata Software to consider bonus issue on July 25
Sonata Software said that the company board on July 25 may consider proposal for issue of bonus shares. The board will also consider standalone as well as consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for Q1FY23 on the same date.
Credit Suisse View on IndusInd Bank
Foreign broking house Credit Suisse has kept 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price Rs 1,150 per share.
The Q1FY23 steadily moving towards RoE normalisation as company reported strong operating performance in Q1, due to healthy growth and stable margin.
The RoA and RoEs have steadily improved to 1.6 percent and 13 percent as credit costs moderate, while gross slippages were elevated.
The 40 percent of gross slippages were from restructured book, down 50 bps QoQ to 2.1 percent of loans, reported CNBC-TV18.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains in the volatile session.
The Sensex was up 117.63 points or 0.21% at 55515.16, and the Nifty was up 37.90 points or 0.23% at 16558.70. About 1819 shares have advanced, 866 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Mastek Q1 Earnings:
Mastek has reported 3.4 percent fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 77.16 crore versus `Rs 9.9 crore and revenue was down 1.9% at Rs 570.20 crore against Rs 581.5 crore, QoQ.
Mastek was quoting at Rs 2,048.45, down Rs 29.95, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.
Buzzing
Wipro share price fell in the early trade on July 21 a day after the company announced its June quarter earnings.
Wipro on July 20 reported a 20.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore recorded during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit fell 16.96 percent.
The consolidated total revenue for the Bengaluru-based IT services company rose 15.51 percent on-year to Rs 22,001 crore as against a revenue of Rs 19,045 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher by 2.98 percent.
Buzzing:
IndusInd Bank share price climbed 3 percent in early trade on July 21 - a day after the company reported its June quarter earnings.
IndusInd Bank on July 20 reported a 60.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above the analyst expectation of Rs 1,423.5 crore.
The rise in net profit was helped by a 30 percent on-year fall in provisions as well as a 16 percent growth in net interest income.
The bank provided Rs 1,250.99 crore towards bad loans during the quarter, far lower than the Rs 1,779.33 crore made in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
BSE Realty index rose 1 percent supported by the Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, Macrotech Developers
Gold Prices Update:
Gold prices fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion's appeal.
Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,691.84 per ounce by 0313 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,690.40 per ounce.
Sharekhan View on Wipro
Though the company’s turnaround journey has been progressing well in certain pockets, supply side pressures and higher exposure to discretionary spending after recent acquisitions (CAPCO, Rizing, among others) would affect earnings growth amid an economic slowdown.
We expect Wipro to report USD revenue/earnings CAGR of 10 percent/5 percent over FY2022-FY2024E. At CMP, the stock trades at an expensive valuation of 19x/17x its FY2023/FY2024 earnings estimates. We believe the company has limited margin levers to offset headwinds in next couple of quarter. Hence, we maintain a 'hold' rating on Wipro with a price target (PT) of Rs 460.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
With around 8.5% rally from the June lows, Nifty is likely to consolidate around the present levels before making its next move, which will be influenced by the outcome of the ECB and Fed meetings due on 21st and 27th July respectively.
The Fed is likely to raise the rate by 75 bp and ECB, perhaps, by 50 bp. But more important than the rate hikes, their commentary on the trajectory of inflation and economic growth would be closely watched. If there are indications that inflation has peaked and is likely to trend down, markets would respond positively. If not, the market response would be negative.
In the domestic market, the biggest positive is FIIs turning buyers. Even if they turn sellers at higher levels, the intensity of selling will be much lower than in the last several months. IT and financials which bore the brunt of FII selling are the likely beneficiaries of the change in strategy of FIIs.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened flat with negative bias on July 21 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 102.97 points or 0.19% at 55294.56, and the Nifty was down 31.90 points or 0.19% at 16488.90. About 1047 shares have advanced, 586 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
Bond Yields Update:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 80.01 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 79.98.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may log steady gains to start with early Thursday amid overnight gains in the US markets and mixed trend in Asian gauges. Some of the major concerns that led to sell-offs in recent sessions have begun to ebb. Easing bets on a jumbo rate hike later this month by the US Fed, calming worries about energy security in Europe and China's readiness for more stimulus are adding strength to the positive mood.
Further, FIIs have turned net buyers of local shares to the tune of Rs 1,781 crore on Wednesday, extending the buying momentum for the third straight session. Technically speaking, on the downside, the line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at 16321 mark. In case Nifty's major intraday support at 16321 mark collapses, the next pivot point could be found at the psychological 16000 mark.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 30 points or 0.05% at 55427.53, and the Nifty was down 40.80 points or 0.25% at 16480.00.
Motilal Oswal View on Wipro
Though Wipro had a strong 1QFY23, with strong bookings and pipeline, it expects its FY23 organic growth to be one of the lowest in Tier I IT Services, along with margin below the medium-term guided range of 17-17.5%. Moreover, its capital allocation has started suffering due to elevated investment in its Consulting capability. This should impact its FY23 payout as well.
We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS by 7%/6% to factor in the margin miss. We maintain our Neutral stance as we await: a) further evidence of the execution of WPRO’s refreshed strategy, and b) a successful turnaround from its growth struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock. Our Target Price implies 16x FY24E EPS.
Energy Prices Update:
Bitcoin recovers
Bitcoin rebounded after a brief sell-off late on Wednesday sparked by news that electric carmaker Tesla Inc had sold about 75 per cent of its holdings of the virtual token.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk cited concerns about his company's "overall liquidity" as the reason for the sale.
The world's largest cryptocurrency was last up 1.04 per cent at $23,494.57, after sliding as much as 0.5 per cent to $23,268.92 on the news.
Windfall tax on fuel export, domestic crude oil cut
The government on July 20 scrapped a windfall tax on the export of petrol and cut the levy on overseas shipments of diesel and ATF as well as on domestically produced crude oil following a decline in global oil prices.
While the Rs 6 a litre export duty on petrol was scrapped, the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) was cut by Rs 2 per litre each to Rs 11 and Rs 4 respectively, government notifications showed. The tax on domestically produced crude was also cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne from Rs 23,250, a move that will benefit state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta Ltd. Click To Read More
NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against Future Retail: Five key questions answered
The Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted on June 20 a petition by a consortium of lenders led by Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against debt-laden Future Retail.
The NCLT’s order came more than three months after Bank of India filed the application for insolvency. Under the law, the petition should have been admitted within 14 days of filing the application.
The NCLT appointed Vijaykumar V Iyer of Deloitte as the interim resolution professional who will oversee the resolution process of Future Retail. Click To Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 1,780.94 crore, continuing buying for third consecutive session, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 230.22 crore on July 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Fed to stick to 75 bps hike in July
The US Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40 percent, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Inflation hit 9.1 percent in June, another four-decade high, stoking expectations the Fed, having only just shifted gears from 50 to 75 basis points at the last meeting, would act even more forcefully and go for a 100 basis point hike.
But some of the more hawkish Fed officials in public remarks have favored a 75 basis point hike, tempering those expectations in recent days. Last month's 75 bps hike was the first of that size since 1994.
The July 14-20 Reuters poll found 98 of 102 economists expect the Fed to hike rates by 75 basis points at the end of the July 26-27 meeting to 2.25-2.50 percent. The remaining four said they expected a 100 basis point hike.
ADB downgrades Asia GDP forecast
The Asian Development Bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in developing Asia this year as China’s Covid Zero approach to containing the virus creates ripple effects on regional supply chains and economic development.
The bank expects the region to grow 4.6 percent this year compared to an earlier forecast of 5.2 percent, according to a report published Thursday.
It slashed forecast for East Asia -including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea -to 3.8 percent from 4.7 percent. Growth in China “will be weaker than earlier expected,” the bank said, projects GDP to expand 4 percent in 2022, down from an earlier estimate of 5 percent.
Results Today:
Tesla profit tops target; Musk sees no demand problem
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as a string of price increases on its best-selling electric vehicles helped offset production challenges caused by Covid-19 lockdowns in China.
Chief Executive Elon Musk said he expects inflation will begin to ease by the end of the year, and he told a conference call that Tesla does not have a demand problem.
He dismissed the idea that global economic problems were hurting interest in Tesla, despite vehicle prices' rising to what he called "embarrassing levels." The US price of Tesla's Model Y long-range version, now $65,990, is up more than 30 percent since the start of 2021.
Oil drops below $100
Oil slipped back below $100 a barrel as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.
West Texas Intermediate for September retreated again in Asian trading after ending almost 1 percent lower on Wednesday. A US government report showed that stockpiles of the fuel rose more than expected last week, while a four-week rolling average shows high prices crimped consumption to only just above the same time two years ago, and below every other year since 2000.
IndusInd Bank Q1 Earnings:
IndusInd Bank on July 20 reported a 60.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' expectations of Rs 1,423.5 crore.
The net profit rise was helped by a 30 percent year-on-year fall in provisions as well as a 16 percent growth in net interest income. The bank provided Rs 1,250.99 crore towards bad loans during the quarter, far lower than the Rs 1,779.33 crore made in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Click To Read More
Wipro Q1 Results
Wipro Limited (Wipro) on July 20 reported a 20.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore recorded during the same period last year.
On a sequential basis, the profit fell 16.96 percent.
The consolidated total revenue for the Bengaluru-based IT services company rose 15.51 percent on year to Rs 22,001 crore as compared to the revenue of Rs 19,045 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher by 2.98 percent.Click To Read More
Asian Markets trade mixed
Wall Street closes higher
US stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq booking a 1.6 percent gain on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.79 points, or 0.15 percent, to 31,874.84, the S&P 500 gained 23.21 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,959.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 184.50 points, or 1.58 percent, to 11,897.65.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 9.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,507 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
Positive sentiments continued to prevail in the Indian equity markets as they edged higher for the fourth consecutive day on July 20.
At close, the 30-pack Sensex was up 629.91 points or 1.15 percent at 55,397.53 and the Nifty closed higher by 180.3 points or 1.10 percent at 16,520.85
Tech Mahindra, ONGC, HCL Technologies, TCS and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers on the Nifty while the top losers were HDFC Life, M&M, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT index led the pack of gainers as it gained 2.93 percent today while the FMCG and Metals index added more than a percent each. Auto and Realty were the two losers as they lost close to 0.2 percent each in today’s trading.