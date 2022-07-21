Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green; IndusInd Bank top gainer, Wipro, RIL most active

July 21, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Credit Suisse View on IndusInd Bank

Foreign broking house Credit Suisse has kept 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price Rs 1,150 per share.

The Q1FY23 steadily moving towards RoE normalisation as company reported strong operating performance in Q1, due to healthy growth and stable margin.

The RoA and RoEs have steadily improved to 1.6 percent and 13 percent as credit costs moderate, while gross slippages were elevated.

The 40 percent of gross slippages were from restructured book, down 50 bps QoQ to 2.1 percent of loans, reported CNBC-TV18.