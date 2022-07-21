 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green; IndusInd Bank top gainer, Wipro, RIL most active

Rakesh Patil
Jul 21, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up nearly a percent each.

July 21, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Analysts’ Call Tracker.

July 21, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Today’s Stock Market Action

July 21, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

July 21, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

ITC hits Rs 300-mark

Shares of ITC on Thursday hit Rs 300 mark for the first time since May 2019, surging over 10% so far in July amid hopes of better than expected earnings for June quarter. The stock has remained under performer for the last few years.

July 21, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Results on July 21

CSB Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Can Fin Homes, CRISIL, Cyient, Elecon Engineering, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities, JSW Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Meghmani Finechem, Mphasis, Orient Bell, Persistent Systems, Hitachi Energy India, PVR, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, and SRF will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 21.

July 21, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Nifty FMCG index gained 0.5 percent led by the Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, Varun Beverages

July 21, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Sonata Software to consider bonus issue on July 25

Sonata Software said that the company board on July 25 may consider proposal for issue of bonus shares. The board will also consider standalone as well as consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for Q1FY23 on the same date.

July 21, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Credit Suisse View on IndusInd Bank

Foreign broking house Credit Suisse has kept 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price Rs 1,150 per share.

The Q1FY23 steadily moving towards RoE normalisation as company reported strong operating performance in Q1, due to healthy growth and stable margin.

The RoA and RoEs have steadily improved to 1.6 percent and 13 percent as credit costs moderate, while gross slippages were elevated.

The 40 percent of gross slippages were from restructured book, down 50 bps QoQ to 2.1 percent of loans, reported CNBC-TV18.

July 21, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains in the volatile session.

The Sensex was up 117.63 points or 0.21% at 55515.16, and the Nifty was up 37.90 points or 0.23% at 16558.70. About 1819 shares have advanced, 866 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

July 21, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Mastek Q1 Earnings:

Mastek has reported 3.4 percent fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 77.16 crore versus `Rs 9.9 crore and revenue was down 1.9% at Rs 570.20 crore against Rs 581.5 crore, QoQ.

Mastek was quoting at Rs 2,048.45, down Rs 29.95, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.