 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Private equity’s tough year shows no signs of letting up

Bloomberg
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

After a red-hot 2021, private equity funds raised $404.6 billion of capital during the first nine months of 2022, a decline of more than 20 percent from a year earlier

Private equity titans, including KKR & Co and Thoma Bravo, pursued unorthodox paths to dealmaking this year in response to a challenging environment likely to persist in 2023.

Firms sold stakes in their portfolio companies, took on private debt, offered preferred equity and plunked down billions in cash to make deals happen as leverage became scarce.

After a red-hot 2021, private equity funds raised $404.6 billion of capital during the first nine months of 2022, a decline of more than 20 percent from a year earlier, according to Preqin. Deal volume as of Sept. 30 was only a third the record $404.4 billion for all of last year.

Private equity boomed in 2020 and 2021 after Covid-spurred volatility in financial markets gave way to government stimulus that sent asset prices soaring. That rally reversed starting this year as inflation and higher interest rates thwarted dealmaking. The tough environment may persist until the Federal Reserve stops hiking rates and inflation cools further.

“There’s no question that it is currently, and will likely be, a more challenging time for private equity firms,” Jason Strife, head of private equity and junior capital at Churchill Asset Management, said in an interview.