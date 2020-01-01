Prince Pipes share price gains 2% after promoters release pledge on all shares

Shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings gained more than 2 percent intraday on January 1 after promoters released a pledge on all their shares.

Express Infra Projects LLP had issued bonds aggregating up to Rs 200 crore, of which Rs 191.5 crore was outstanding as on October 31, 2019.

For securing these bonds, the promoters of Prince Pipes, Jayant Shamji Chheda, Tarla Jayant Chheda, Parag Jayant Chheda, Vipul Jayant Chheda and Heena Parag Chheda, and one of its promoter group entities, Jayant Shamji Chheda HUF, had on March 30, 2019, pledged certain equity shares in their capacity as first holders or second holders of such equity shares, aggregating 35 percent stake, with IDBI Trusteeship Services which acted as a trustee on behalf of the bondholders.

Further Parag Jayant Chheda and Vipul Jayant Chheda had also provided a non disposal undertaking with respect to an additional 16 percent of the equity share capital of the company (on a fully diluted basis).

"The outstanding amount in relation to the Bonds have been paid in full, in the escrow account, out of the proceeds from the offer for sale received by the company in relation to the offer in accordance with the cash escrow and sponsor bank agreement dated December 10, 2019, entered into between amongst the company, Jayant Shamji Chheda, Tarla Jayant Chheda, Parag Jayant Chheda, Vipul Jayant Chheda, JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank and Link Intime India," the promoters said in a statement.

The company said pledge as well as non-disposal undertaking was released prior to RHP filing by the company, subject to the condition that it is repaid within two business days of (i) the credit of proceeds of the IPO in the public offer account opened in relation to the Offer; or (ii) the receipt of the final listing and trading approvals for the Equity Shares from the Stock Exchanges, whichever is later.

The stock listed on Monday, December 30 and trimmed losses to close 6.4 percent lower after management clarification on litigation with Montana Developers. It was quoting at Rs 154.70, up Rs 2.20, or 1.44 percent on the BSE at 1045 hours IST.