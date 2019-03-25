Primer | Regret aversion: How far would you go to avoid being wrong

Ananya Roy

Sydney J. Harris, American journalist: ‘Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable.’

This is definitely a good principle to live by–pushing you to take that leap of faith and daring to go beyond your comfort zone. Unfortunately, it does not hold true when it comes to investing. Regret in investment decisions cuts both ways. An investor regrets the losses made on a poor investment at least as much as the profit which could have been made on a lost opportunity. In fact, research suggests that the psychological effect of losses is twice as powerful as that of gains. Such an aversion to regret leads to an unwarranted aversion to risk.

Risk-aversion, in itself, is justified. But it is when the investor’s risk appetite gets disconnected from his return expectation that the portfolio suffers. Consider the textbook case of a high risk-high return investor- a young man with a 20-year investment horizon who is looking to make an average annualized return of 25 percent. Rationally speaking, his young age allows him to be aggressive in portfolio selection; his long investment horizon ensures that his portfolio has time to ride through short-term losses, and his expected return can only be met through high-risk investments. Now, if such an investor succumbs to regret aversion, he would be fearful of potential losses and will not be able to utilize his ability to assume higher risks. He would thus stick to bonds and other assured income assets such as Fixed-Deposits. No prizes for guessing—his portfolio would fail its objectives.

So what’s the solution? Let me start with what isn’t. Being able to recognize regret aversion in your decisions is definitely a step towards overcoming it; but such biases are a part of human nature and one needs to have a certain Zen-like quality to be able to prevail over them. Even professional portfolio management is not immune to this bias. Say, your fund manager has invested in a stock that has been falling. He could exit and cut his losses. But if he does that, the losses would be realized, forcing him to face the regret of having made a poor investment decision. Given that he has a reputation to protect and people (clients and bosses) he is answerable to, it might make it harder for him to accept his mistake than it would have been for a retail investor managing only his own portfolio. This is the most common cause for holding on to losing investments and thus damaging the portfolio to an extent that could possibly take years to recover from. Furthermore, he might turn shy twice after being bitten once—he would become unwarrantedly conservative to avoid going through the same thing again, thus causing the beaten down portfolio to recover slower. A double whammy!

Short of having a Zen master to managing your portfolio, Quantitative Investment Management is the solution. No matter how sound an investment philosophy is at the outset, regret aversion creeps in as soon as one loses money. The trick is to frame your investment philosophy into a rules-based strategy and stick with it, come what may. And the quantitative approach to investment does exactly that.

A quantitative fund manager tests the efficacy of several investment philosophies with the help of back-tests —simulating the strategy on past data. This tells you how the strategy would have performed historically. Unless one is data-mining, back-tests give a reasonably accurate picture of which strategy does well in what kind of a market and the risk and return associated with each. Finally, based on the market conditions and the investor’s risk appetite and return expectations, the most promising strategy is selected and implemented on an ongoing basis.

As must be evident by now, one of the key benefits of this approach to investing is that once the strategy is up and running, it is free of human interference and all associated behavioural biases that come with it, including regret aversion. It won’t start taking conservative calls because of short-term volatility, neither will it hold on to a losing investment out of fear of realizing losses. It will ride through all crests and troughs and deliver the “true” return associated with the investment philosophy.

Regret aversion is just one of several behavioural biases to which investors often succumb. Another such bias is familiarity bias, wherein the investor doesn’t look beyond what is already known, thereby limiting his universe and potential returns. And quantitative investment again comes to the rescue. More on this next Monday.

(The author, twitter: @anayaroycfa, is an associate portfolio manager with Reliance Capital. Views are personal).

This is the third of a series of articles that are published every Monday on how to avoid irrational behaviour while investing.