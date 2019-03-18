Ananya Roy

First impression is the last impression.

People say this to emphasize the important of presentation. But, when it comes to investing, if the first impression really does become the last impression, the investor is basically turning a blind eye to all subsequent information and analysis. This obviously spells doom for his portfolio.

One is naturally inclined to think that she is smarter than the average investor, and is not prone to such biases. That is, interestingly, a bias in itself and is referred to as the above-average effect, wherein everyone thinks they are above average! To drive the point home, consider the example of a person who has decided to buy a house. She contacts an agent, who quotes a rate of Rs 20 lakh. She, of course, is a person with “above-average” intelligence and so gets in touch with many other agents. When another agent quotes Rs 25 lakh, she finds it expensive. Similarly, she finds a quote of Rs 15 lakh cheap. What happened here is that inadvertently, the first quote became the focal point for her opinion on all subsequent quotes. This seemingly intuitive behavior is a textbook case of anchoring bias.

Anchoring bias refers to a cognitive bias where one places too much emphasis on the first piece of information she receives, and views all subsequent information relative to it. To put this in perspective, the rational behavior is to give all pieces of information their due consideration by looking at them collectively while giving no regard to the order in which they were acquired. For starters, our house buyer could have used the median of all quotes, thereby eliminating any anchors as well as the effect of any outliers. A more mathematical but accurate solution would have been to regress the prices against the factors considered important while buying a house – number of rooms, carpet area, locality, amenities, etc.-- and finding the one that is undervalued or even fairly valued within the range she is looking at. In effect, basing her comparisons against such a rationally derived benchmark, she would be ensured of a reasonably optimal purchase.

It is easy to look towards professionals to manage your money, and expect the investment decisions to be free of behavioral biases. But unfortunately, even professional money managers are susceptible to anchoring bias. What’s perhaps more alarming is that anchoring bias can creep in at almost all stages of valuing an investment – the fund manager may be anchored to a generally positive outlook for the business, or the expected growth rate for the company, or a valuation multiple for the stock, or its target price. These anchors need not always be the first piece of information the manager received. For example, more often than one would like to admit, the acquisition price of a stock acts as the anchor – the manager believes that a stock trading at a lower value than her purchase price to be only temporarily beaten down. In many such instances, the manager exits the stock as soon as its price hits the acquisition level, indicating that it was anchoring bias and not conviction that led her to hold on to the stock. Anchoring can thus lead managers to hold on to losing stocks and can have disastrous effects on the portfolio.

Anchoring bias, is in turn, fuelled by another behavioral bias known as confirmation bias. Confirmation bias is when the manager seeks out information which reaffirms his anchored belief, and ignores countering information even if it stares at her right in the face. Effectively, the manager hangs on unyieldingly to her original belief without rhyme or reason.

This begs the question that if professional money management is not the solution, then what is?

The answer lies in a relatively obscure approach to investing – quantitative fund management. Quantitative fund managers base their investment decisions on numbers alone. They follow systematic rules and do not make subjective judgments on the outlook of a business or the target price of a stock. When you remove subjective beliefs from the investing equation, you effectively remove the scope for anchoring to any of those beliefs. Consequently, all information is automatically given fair consideration and the result is an optimal portfolio.

The core characteristic of quantitative investment is that it is based on facts and figures alone. Quant fund managers may use data from financial statements, or from exchanges, or even from consensus analyst estimates. Either way, there is no room for opinions or judgments. This makes it most appropriately placed to protect against behavioral biases above and beyond anchoring bias. We shall explore this further next Monday.

(The author is an associate portfolio manager with Reliance Capital. She tweets at @anayaroycfa. Views are personal).