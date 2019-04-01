Primer | Familiarity bias: Why you shouldn’t trust a known devil

Ananya Roy

It’s no secret that kids are afraid of the dark. But, what may come as a surprise is that this fear often follows a person well into adulthood. In fact, according to a poll conducted by Bensons for Beds in 2017, nearly two-thirds of British adults are scared of the dark. When a fear is this widespread and doesn’t wear off with time, it is usually rooted in evolution and is therefore innate. This makes intuitive sense once we incorporate the fact that it’s not really darkness that we fear, but what lies underneath the darkness. We fear the unknown.

Seeking comfort in the familiar

And as we fear the unknown, we seek out the familiar… much like a kid seeking out his old blanket when afraid of monsters lurking in the dark. We avoid the unfamiliar, find our comfort zone and prefer to stay well within it. Whether it is eating out or shopping or investing, we tend to stick with the restaurant, brand, and set of stocks that we are familiar with. While we derive a sense of safety by steering clear of the unknown, great things are rarely achieved within comfort zones.

Staying within our zone of familiarity is particularly detrimental in investing. By sticking to a familiar restaurant, we risk missing out on tastier food. But, when we invest only in assets that we are familiar with, we end up with portfolios which are inevitably sub-optimal and potentially loss-making. Consider an investor who is capable of stomaching risk, but has only ever bought bonds and is averse to exploring other options. He is effectively losing out on higher returns offered by equity markets and diversification benefits offered by alternative investments. Similarly, investors often shy away from foreign markets and other investment avenues outside their cultural or professional proximity, and as a result, end up kissing goodbye to higher returns.

Missing opportunities, increasing risks

For example, given a choice between investing in shares of TCS versus Mphasis 5 years back, most of us would have picked TCS because of our perceived familiarity with the Tata group. Despite both of them having similar stock profiles – large companies operating in the Technology sector – we would have picked the one we thought we knew better, and would have lost the 50 percent higher return given by Mphasis during the period.

What’s probably even more unfortunate is that we underestimate the risk associated with seemingly familiar investments. Just because we have heard of a company or seen its promoters on TV, we perceive the investment to have a much lower risk than it actually does. For instance, before the shares of Kingfisher Airlines started their steep decline, not many would have hesitated before investing in it. Familiarity with the promoter’s brand at the time was enough to overlook the fact that the company had not had a single profitable year. In effect, letting familiarity drive investment decisions has the counter-productive effect of increasing the portfolio’s risk exposure.

How to get out of your comfort zone in investing

So, what’s the solution? Well, for starters, professional money managers are slightly less susceptible to the effects of familiarity bias simply because compared to the average retail investor, they are acquainted with a larger number of companies. However, it is not uncommon for portfolio managers to become unjustifiably positive on the outlook of a company after having met its promoters or senior management; or trust too much on the target price of a stock if it comes from known sell-side sources. Furthermore, for every company covered by a fund manager, his team has to track its earnings quarterly, meet the management, and conduct site visits and channel checks before they can even begin the process of forecasting its financials and determining whether or not the investment is worthwhile at its current market price. So, even if the fund manager is conscious of this bias and makes efforts to not let it drive his investment decisions and is somehow able to instill the same discipline in his entire team, it is just not humanly possible to cover all the 5000+ stocks listed in India. Moreover, for the investment decision to be truly free of familiarity bias, it must go beyond the stocks listed in India and must consider the 100,000+ publicly traded companies in the world.

While the picture painted here looks pretty grim, there is a silver lining to the cloud – quantitative fund managers are a class of fund managers who use the exponentially growing computational technology to analyze financials, market multiples, risk metrics and other macro as well as micro indicators to drive investment decisions. This enables them to very comfortably analyze all listed stocks in the world without being constrained by the limitations of the human brain or the behavioral biases associated with it. We shall explore this further next Monday.

(The author is an associate portfolio manager with Reliance Capital. Views are personal. She tweets at @anayaroycfa)

