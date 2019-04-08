Primer | Don’t ‘shoot the message’ while investing

Ananya Roy

When King Tigranes II was informed of the march of conqueror Lucullus towards his kingdom, he cut off the messenger’s head. This was one of the earliest instances of ‘shooting the messenger’ – blaming the conveyor of bad news when the news is in no way his fault. When it’s the other way around, that is when we “shoot the message” simply because of it being borne by a perceived adversary, it is reactive devaluation.

The pitfalls of reactive devaluation

When we do not trust a source, our brain immediately discounts any information from it. This happens in a split second and often unbeknownst to us, making it all the more difficult to intercept. Thereafter, we get anchored to this belief and seek out information which reaffirms it while ignoring all evidence to the contrary. (Refer the second article of this series for more information on anchoring and confirmation bias)

Say, you don’t like me and I, for no apparent reason, offer you a sweet. You would look at me and at that sweet with narrowed eyes of suspicion. However natural this might seem, this is a behavioral bias and impedes optimal decision making. In this example, you reject the sweet just because its source is someone you consider an antagonist. You might even think that I have an ulterior motive in offering the sweet and my gain from that somehow implies your loss – such loss aversion arising from the misconception of everything being a zero-sum game is one of the primary roots of reactive devaluation.

Proposing an example from the domain of investing, say a financial advisor I don’t trust suggests taking a short position on the market. I would be predisposed to reject his suggestion at the very start. Thinking that he probably wants to buy into the market at attractive valuations after convincing others to go short, I would refuse to be his fall guy. I am basically assuming it to be zero-sum game, when it isn’t necessarily so. In the process, I am completely ignoring the possibility of merit in his suggestion. What I ought to have done is consider the suggestion independently of who brought it to me. Only then will I have been able to objectively analyze whether or not the trade made sense. But, obviously, like most behavioral fallacies, dealing with it is easier said than done.

Professional investors too are susceptible

Even professional portfolio managers inadvertently engage in reactive devaluation. As part of their investment process, they collect lots of information from a wide variety of sources – outlook on the business from managers of the company, outlook on the industry from several industry experts, target price estimates from analysts, and influential investors’ views on the stock to name just a few. Over the course of their experience in the industry, they develop trust in some of these sources and distrust in others. Longer the experience, larger is the scope for such predispositions. Consequently, any information they receive from sources that they have a leaning against is subconsciously discounted and is thus deprived of its due weight in the investment process. In fact, compared to the typical retail investor, professional fund managers are often more susceptible to this bias simply because of the humongous amount of information they deal with. So much so that it is not uncommon to find fund managers for whom source-based discounting of information becomes the first port of call to solving this problem of plenty.

The solution

An obvious solution is computational technology. This allows managing enormous amounts of information in a fraction of the time, thus removing the need to discount any of the information. Further, an investment process driven entirely by technology can actually let the decisions be completely independent of the sources of information. What I have described here is nothing but Quantitative Investment Management. Quantitative fund managers work with data at a scale that is much larger than what can be handled by conventional fund managers, enabling them to exploit undiscovered patterns and trends. And as they use technology to implement and execute their investment philosophy, there is little room left for subjective judgment and the associated behavioral biases such as reactive devaluation. Another one of these biases is Overconfidence which we will know more about next Monday.

(The author is an associate portfolio manager with Reliance Capital. Views are personal. She tweets at @anayaroycfa)