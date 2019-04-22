Primer | Burying your head in the sand, are you?

Ananya Roy

An old man I know should have drawn up his will years back. But he has been procrastinating, because working on his will makes the idea of his own death seem more real.

This may seem absurd or even ridiculous to most of us – death is inevitable, and as some may say, it is the only absolute truth. The possibility of the old man’s death is as real now as it was when he was born and making a will or choosing not to has no impact whatsoever on this absolute truth. But the will would help ensure a peaceful transition of assets to the next generation.

The ostrich bias

So it is only rational to get his head out of the sand, and get the will made, right? Yes. But that’s easier said than done. Don’t we avoid looking at the results of a test that we have performed poorly on? Or postpone checking our credit card bills when we think we might have overspent

Simply avoiding the face-off is not going to turn a “D” into an “A”, nor is it going to reduce your expenses. But we do it anyway. This is nothing but the ostrich bias,called so after the legend that an ostrich buries its head in the sand, and thinks that the predator he can no longer see, no longer exists.

While this legend is untrue – the ostrich actually buries its head in the sand to check on its eggs rather than to avoid a predator---it does hold up a mirror to this irrationality in human behavior. Humans are guilty of wanting to stay in denial of difficult situations, even if ostriches aren’t.

The importance of being quick on your feet

Coming to an example in investing, consider an investor who has made a killing in the bull market of 2017. Come February 2018,his investments started falling in value. While he might have gotten a kick out of checking on his money growing every day in 2017, he might choose to not check his mounting losses so often in 2018. As evident, this investor has succumbed to the ostrich bias – the emotional strain caused by seeing his money eroding is so much that he would rather not look at it instead of working on saving the situation. As a result, he would hold on to losing investments instead of cutting losses.

In the investing world, unless you are a very long term investor (think 10 years or more), timing is a very important aspect of making money. If you had invested in Nifty 3 years back, you would have made 50 percent on your capital during the period 2016-2019. Roll the investment horizon back by a year to 2015-2018, and your return drops drastically to 20 percent. So, it is all the more important in investing that one keeps his wits about himself instead of wasting precious time in denial.

Now that we have established how critical it is to be quick on your feet to recognize trends and act on the signals, we can discuss how to make it happen. Compared to a retail investor managing his own money, a professional fund manager is under much higher scrutiny with frequent performance updates making it much more difficult for him to drift to the land of blissful ignorance. However, because of the bureaucracy introduced to implement this scrutiny, the flexibility to adapt to the market is much lower for the money manager, as a result of which he may prefer to keep his head buried in denial.

The solution

A better solution, therefore, is a sub-class of professional money managers - Quantitative Fund Managers. These folks employ a quantitative approach to investing, wherein their strategy is tried and back tested over long periods of time, and once it is live, numbers and calculations take the driving seat powering through the daily ups and downs of the market while leaving little room for human emotions and behavioral biases. Yet another advantage of quantitative investing is that it uses exponentially growing computational technology to identify trends and reversals.

On the contrary, say the market turns from bullish to bearish, a conventional money manager must first overcome his desire to stay in denial, and then, get on with his investment process – relying mostly on his judgment to identify the reversal and being confident enough in his assessment to act on it. Even if the manager is able to prevail over his ostrich bias, the process that follows is significantly time-consuming in itself. This, as illustrated in the rolling 3 year investment horizon example, can prove to be extremely detrimental to the portfolio. On the other hand, a robust quantitative strategy, with the support of technology and the experience of back-tested market scenarios, is way better at quickly identifying these reversals and exploiting them while side-stepping all the traps laid out by behavioral biases.

We will explore another behavioral bias next Monday.

(The author is an associate portfolio manager with Reliance Capital. Views are personal. She tweets at @anayaroycfa)