PRIDX sells Dish TV shares worth Rs 35 crore, Nomura Singapore buys stake in Vikas Multicorp

T Rowe Price International Discovery Fund (PRIDX) sold 1,20,75,386 shares of Dish TV India at Rs 28.73 apiece, which was worth Rs 35 crore, as per bulk deals data available on BSE on May 22.

Jaya Hemant Ghai sold 1,23,989 equity shares of Jain DVR at Rs 38.99 per share on NSE.

Abu Dhabi Investment Investment Authority offloaded 4,92,060 shares of Cox & Kings Financial Service at Rs 16.75 per share on NSE.