you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Price momentum still continues to favour largecaps: Invesco MF

Speaking about auto stocks, Invesco MF's Taher Badshah said, "We are seeing the slowdown gradually unfolding"

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
InfoTech stocks are unlikely to deliver significantly high returns, said Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities of Invesco Mutual Fund, adding that one could look at them with expectations of 10-15 percent returns.

"I don’t think these are stocks which can deliver significantly high returns from here. If return expectations are more in the vicinity of between 10 percent and 15 percent, they are good for that," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"There is a decent value emerging in many stocks in the broader market. That is where we have trained our eyes and we have been focusing. However, price momentum still continues to favour large-caps, value seems to be gradually emerging in the mid-cap and small-cap space. There is clearly some value, which is emerging but not necessarily in the top names," he added.

Speaking about auto stocks, Badshah said, "We are seeing the slowdown gradually unfolding... we were expecting things to get a little better during the festive season and beyond, but to me, it looks like it is going to get pushed out even further."

On DCB Bank, he said, "This is one of our large holdings. It is not a good day for the stock given what has come about in the quarterly results. We are yet to examine what has gone wrong but it has generally been a bank which has done well over a longer period of time. It has been fairly consistent."

 

First Published on Jul 17, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #DCB Bank #IT #Market #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #stocks

