App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

​​Gold price today: Yellow metal slips amid stable geopolitical factors; buy on dips

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 239, or 0.6 percent, at Rs 40,233 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. It hit a record high of 41,096 per 10 gm on Monday.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Representative Image
Representative Image

India Gold February futures trade lower on January 7 - a day after it hit a fresh record high - amid lack of immediate escalation between the United States and Iran, denting bullion's safe-haven appeal.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 239, or 0.6 percent, at Rs 40,233 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. It hit a record high of 41,096 per 10 gm on Monday.

Close

Gold and Silver prices witness very high volatility on Monday. Gold prices tested $1584 per troy ounce to hit a near 7-year high, and silver prices test $18.50 per troy ounce in the international market.

related news

At MCX Gold prices crossed 41000 and silver prices crossed 48600 in intraday trade, but gave up some of the gains towards the close of the trade on Monday.

“Both the precious metals see profit-taking in the evening session after Russian defence minister said, we will hold talks with Iran and Turkey defence chief for joint actions to reduce tensions in the Middle East,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

“After his statement both the precious metals slipped and gold closed around $1564 and silver closed around $18.10 per troy ounce. At MCX Gold prices closed around 40500,” he said.

Experts are of the view that Gold is likely to remain volatile amid geopolitical concerns, and dips should be used to go long for a target of 40,800.

Track live Gold price here

Trading strategy

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities

We expect both the precious metals remain volatile ahead of tensions in the Middle East and the statement from various countries on recent tensions.

Gold can be bought on decline around 40250 with a stop loss of 39980, and a target of Rs 40,800. Silver can also be bought on the decline around 47400 with a stop loss of Rs 47,100, and a target of 47,900.

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February has touched the All-time high of 41096 levels & has corrected almost up to 40500 levels which suggests some profit booking at higher levels.

On the daily chart, Gold fell below 40500 levels can go further down towards 40,100 levels where 39900 will act strong support.

Above 40800 levels, the upside momentum can be expected up to 41,200 levels. International Gold could trade in $1550-$1575 levels

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 40500-40510 with 40700 as stop loss and target of 40100 levels.



Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities Ltd


Overall, prices are in a strong positive trend market bias. Moving average such as 20,50,100-Dats EMA are signaling positive momentum.

Prices can be in the bullish momentum till the time they are above 39,500 on a closing basis. For the day, 40500-40700 will act as a resistance whereas 40350-40100 levels are likely to act as supports.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:48 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #gold rate today #India gold #India Gold February Futures #MCX GOLD #silver price today #silver rate today

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.