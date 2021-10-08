MARKET NEWS

Prevest Denpro locked in upper circuit after Porinju Veliyath firm buys stake

Equity Intelligence India Private Limited has acquired 92,800 equity shares in the Jammu-based firm at Rs 228.91 a share on the BSE, the bulk deals data shows

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dental materials manufacturer Prevest Denpro share price was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit, hitting a fresh record high on October 8 after Equity Intelligence India, owned by ace investor Porinju Veliyath, picked up 92,800 shares in the Jammu-based company.

Prevest Denpro, which listed on September 27, has been on buyers' radar this month and has gained 34 percent, so far, to hit Rs 240.50.

Listed under the BSE SME segment, the share closed 125.65 percent higher on the debut day against an issue price of Rs 84 a share.

Equity Intelligence India Private Limited on October 7 acquired 92,800 equity shares in Prevest Denpro at Rs 228.91 a share on the BSE, bulk deals data shows.

Foreign portfolio investors, including ELM Park Fund, Maven India Fund and Resonance Opportunities Fund, have a 7.37 percent stake in the company. Financial institution Nest Orbit Ventures Fund has a 4.3 percent stake, as per shareholding pattern available on the BSE.

Close

The company makes and markets a comprehensive portfolio of materials for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of smile.

Its product portfolio covers materials for endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, restorative dentistry, aesthetic dentistry and laboratory consumables.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Prevest Denpro
first published: Oct 8, 2021 01:53 pm

